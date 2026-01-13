NewPhotonics® Introduces Industry-First Serviceable Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) Chiplet Solution with Interoperability for 1.6T

NPC50503 1.6T NPO Laser Integrated Transmitter with OSPic™ all-optical signal processor enables in-demand speeds at critical architecture power efficiency in small form factor solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPhotonics® Ltd., the award-winning fabless semiconductor designer delivering innovative all-optical domain connectivity solutions for data center interconnect, today introduced NPC50503 1.6T NPO laser integrated transmitter with integrated OSPic™ all-optical signal processor. The NPC50503 NPO chiplet is the industry's first laser-integrated 1.6T solution for a serviceable NPO environment at reduced power consumption and interoperability to meet the connectivity demands in today's AI factory.

Designed for NPO serviceability architectures, the new NPC chiplet features integrated laser and the SmartPIC™ optical programmable photonic toolset enabling a performance boost equalizing electrical impairment and optimized for small form factor co-packaging next to GPU and AI accelerators.

The monolithic silicon photonic flip chip features enhanced link performance for compact, power-optimized scale-up and scale-out interconnect in hyperscaler data center AI factories.

Key product features include:

Heterogeneously integrated lasers with high coupling efficiency

Low power flip chip BGA simplifying complex assembly steps

224 Gbps high-bandwidth PAM4 802.3dj compliant

8 dB RF link-budget improvement beyond the 21 dB long-channel baseline

Per-channel output power monitoring and transmission disable access

Reference design for RF/Optical integration

"As AI systems push 200Gbps/lane and beyond, power efficiency, signal integrity, serviceability and operational control become imperative," said Doron Tal, SVP & GM of NewPhotonics.

"Our NPC50503 chiplet solution moves all the advanced optical domain advantages of our award-winning pluggable chip innovation directly adjacent to compute. This brings much needed NPO power efficiency in a modular and serviceable co-packaged answer to today's system scalability and performance challenges."

The NPC50503 1.6T NPO transmitter will be available for private demo at the Optical and Fiber Communications (OFC) conference in Los Angeles in March. Learn more about the chip at www.newphotonics.com.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics® is a fabless semiconductor delivering innovative photonic IC chips for AI-era data center scale-out and scale-up interconnect. The company's laser-integrated PICs and OSPic™ all-optical signal processor enable market-disrupting energy efficiency and production simplicity for DSP and LPO+™ pluggable, NPO, and CPO chip solutions. Learn more at www.newphotonics.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

+972 3 614-3147

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859143/NewPhotonics_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NewPhotonics Ltd