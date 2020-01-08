NewPoint Media Partners with Digimarc to Personalize the Real Estate Shopping Experience

Over the past year, NewPoint Media has transformed Homes & Land into a digitally savvy real estate resource, creating a new print-to-digital platform for its franchisees across the United States and Canada. The new Homes & Land app , which leverages Digimarc's Mobile software development kit (SDK), lets consumers scan any image in the print publication – in this case, a property listing or agent photo – and experience a simplified home search with instant access to all property and agent details. There is no data collected when users scan, so consumers are free to engage privately and contact the featured agent at their leisure. This is different from current home search apps, because it creates a private search experience for the consumer while creating a closed-loop experience for agents and brokers linking the property details exclusively to the specific listing agent.

"Buying a home is a very personal experience for consumers, but the 'hunt' can be a long, arduous process," said Tammy McCarty, CMO, NewPoint Media. "By using the Digimarc Platform in Homes & Land, we're digitally enhancing the search for real estate, all without losing that personalized and direct experience for home buyers, ultimately creating a more trusted agent-buyer experience."

Historically, the real estate industry has been a one-to-one experience between buyer and agent. But in recent years the old ways of home buying have shifted to accommodate a more automated, depersonalized approach. NewPoint Media is countering this trend by adding a Digimarc code and linking house photos to a specific agent.

"The Digimarc Platform gives publishers, such as NewPoint Media, the ability to reach their target audiences with engaging digital experiences," said Brian, O'Sullivan, VP, Sales & Business Development, Digimarc Corporation. "This is a critical next step in linking the physical and online worlds. With virtually no impact to the overall layout or aesthetics of the printed page, Digimarc makes it easy for house shoppers to digitally link to the properties they want."

To learn more about the Digimarc Platform for magazines, retail catalogues and other commercial print, click here.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

