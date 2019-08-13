Newport Academy Announces Opening of Pacific Northwest Mental Health Treatment Program Led by Executive Director Edward Mosshart, LMHC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance use disorder, recently announced the acquisition of a Washington-based teen and young adult treatment program that is now officially open under the leadership of seasoned behavioral healthcare professional Edward Mosshart, LMHC. Newport Academy Washington State is licensed as a Residential Treatment Facility for Intensive Inpatient and Long-Term Residential Treatment by the Washington State Department of Health and a fully accredited behavioral health facility.

The Washington State program serves adolescent males struggling with mental health and co-occurring issues, including substance use disorder. The residential program joins Newport Academy's portfolio of high-impact, clinically sophisticated mental health treatment services, bringing young people from self-destruction to self-esteem by treating the underlying causes of high-risk behavior.

"Newport Academy is nationally recognized for empowering minds and restoring families by providing family-focused and results-oriented programs that treat the underlying causes and conditions of destructive behaviors," said Joe Procopio, Newport Academy's Chief Executive Officer. "As with our other locations, our Washington site employees create a foundation of compassion and trust to provide a truly unparalleled level of care for individuals and families."

The new location furthers Newport Academy's ability to address the national mental health crisis among teens and young adults. Rates of teen depression and suicide have doubled over the last decade, and one in every five teens suffers from an anxiety disorder. Moreover, major depressive episodes (MDEs) have increased by 63 percent for young adults aged 18–25. In Washington State, about 64,000 adolescents have at least one MDE annually, and less than half receive any type of treatment.

Mosshart, a Pacific Northwest native, has been named Executive Director of this Newport Academy location. He spent the last year leading the clinical team at Gray Wolf Ranch after 12 years in private practice in Seattle. He has more than 30 years of experience in the behavioral health field, with a longstanding interest in the intersection between mental and spiritual health and substance dependence. Mosshart has served in a variety of management and administrative positions throughout the course of his career, including six years as clinical director for the largest residential youth treatment center on the West Coast, outpatient clinical director for a private, non-profit medical center, and outpatient clinical director for a treatment program for men and pregnant or parenting women.

"Newport Academy is a leader in mental health treatment for teens and young adults and I am thrilled to join their team," said Mosshart. "Our clients come to us with complex mental health issues and we help them better understand themselves, develop their personas, and act in accord with their strong and authentic selves, without the negative effects of depression, anxiety and co-occurring disorders. Guiding young men toward a healthier future with sustained recovery is our collective purpose."

For more information on Newport Academy, please visit NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy & Newport Institute

Newport Academy and Newport Institute provide evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, we offer a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy and Newport Institute nurture clients' physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower minds and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

