Newport Academy Announces Spring Line-Up Of National Conference Series On Teen Mental Health And Sustainable Healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, and other psychiatric diagnoses, has announced the spring line-up for its Newport Healthcare Day Conferences. With a focus on "Rethinking Teen Mental Health: A Path to Sustainable Healing," the conferences are designed for mental health professionals to explore creative, evidence-based solutions for teens and families who are struggling with mental health issues.

"Our country is facing a mental health crisis among youth unlike anything we've ever seen," said Kristin Wilson, MA, LPC, Vice President of Clinical Outreach for Newport Academy. "For example, with increased screen time, video gaming, and social media use starting at younger ages, kids are not learning important relational skills and, as a result, develop coping issues that manifest into depression and anxiety. As mental health professionals, we must be equipped with the necessary tools to best serve our adolescent clients and help them create healthier lives."

Nearly 7.7 million children and teens in the country – about one in seven – have at least one treatable mental health disorder, including depression, anxiety or ADHD, yet half do not receive any mental health treatment. Thirty-seven percent of students with a mental health condition age 14 and older drop out of school. Sadly, when left untreated, mental health disorders can also lead to serious, life-threatening consequences. Every day, there are an average of 3,000 suicide attempts by young people grades 9-12 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds.

Healthcare professionals attending the day conferences can earn up to seven continuing education credits and will experience dynamic, interactive workshops on providing ethical, clinically driven care to help teens and young adults create authentic connections and live healthy lives. Session topics include resilience, shame, relational trauma, treatment engagement, music therapy, adventure therapy, Attachment-Based Family Therapy, and the renowned Newport Academy approach to nutrition, "meal as medicine." Presenters include innovators in the fields of adolescent and young adult mental health.

Conference dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 10 th : The Woman's Club of Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, Maryland . Register here.

: The Woman's Club of in . Register here. Wednesday, March 25 th: The Box SF in San Francisco, California . Register here.

For more information about Newport Academy, visit NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower individuals and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

SOURCE Newport Academy

Related Links

http://www.newportacademy.com

