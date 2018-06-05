Newport Academy Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Since opening its doors in 2008, Newport Academy has changed the lives of many teens across the country, offering family-focused and results-orientated programs for struggling adolescents. With a team of mental health specialists providing individualized treatment plans and experiential learning, such as yoga, music therapy and adventure therapy, Newport Academy aims to ensure the best care to help every teen on the path to recovery. In the next few months, Newport Academy is growing its services across the U.S., including Northern and Southern California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and other locations.

Founder and CEO of Newport Academy Jamison Monroe Jr. continues to innovate in the teen mental health space, providing teens and their families with the highest level of compassionate care. "Ten years ago, we set out to build Newport Academy as a comprehensive treatment facility, focusing on offering adolescents holistic approaches to treat mental health issues, trauma, substance abuse and more," said Monroe. "For the past decade, it has been our mission to provide the most comprehensive, impactful treatment, and we are proud to say that we are continuing to do that for so many teenagers in a time when it is needed more than ever. Our unparalleled clinical programming has allowed us to be at the leading edge of successful teen treatment, and our growth will allow us to help more young people and their families recover and live fulfilling lives for years to come."

Looking ahead to the next 10 years, Newport Academy will expand the breadth of its mental health services, including community resource programs, day treatment, and day schools. As this expansion evolves, the leadership team continues to draw top executives in the treatment and mental health space. Recently, former Acadia division president Joe Procopio joined the team as Newport Academy President and Chief Operating Officer. "It is truly an honor to join the best clinical team in the industry," notes Procopio. "I am thrilled to work with this group of inspiring leaders to keep Newport Academy at the forefront of adolescent mental health treatment." In his new role, Procopio will lead current and future initiatives to support Newport Academy's mission to provide the highest-quality care to teens in need.

For more information on Newport Academy, please visit www.NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for adolescents and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment, intensive outpatient programming, recovery-based therapeutic day schools, and day treatment. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newport-academy-celebrates-10th-anniversary-300659971.html

SOURCE Newport Academy

Related Links

http://www.newportacademy.com

