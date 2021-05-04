Newport Academy Partners with The Trevor Project to Raise Funds and Help #SmashTheStigma Surrounding Teen Mental Health Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical distancing and social isolation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in some cases has exacerbated ongoing challenges that young people face, including depression, anxiety, and trauma. In particular, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. With suicide being the second leading cause of death for young people, there is a pressing need for greater awareness, prevention, and treatment efforts. Today, two leading youth-focused organizations are announcing a partnership to address and increase attention around these issues.

Newport Academy, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and families, is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, to raise awareness and smash the stigma surrounding teen mental health issues.

Launched in honor of May's Mental Health Awareness Month and June's Pride Month, the #SmashTheStigma fundraising campaign will benefit The Trevor Project's initiatives including free, confidential 24/7 crisis counseling for LGBTQ young people via phone, text, and chat, and innovative education, advocacy, and research on youth mental health. Additionally, Newport Academy is enlisting influencers and celebrities to help spread the #SmashTheStigma message and will host an exclusive panel event for media. The partnership transcends the awareness months with Newport Academy becoming the first treatment program to be recognized as a Trevor Bronze Partner .

"Newport Academy is proud to partner with The Trevor Project to help ensure that young people who are struggling and feeling hopeless can receive support and compassion at the most crucial moments in their lives," said Jamison Monroe, Founder and Chairman of Newport Academy. "Together, we can offer hope and healing for today's youth, and work toward changing the world for the generations that will come after them."

To donate to the campaign, visit the #SmashTheStigma webpage. For more information about The Trevor Project, visit TheTrevorProject.org. For more information about Newport Academy, visit NewportAcademy.com.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy, a program of Newport Healthcare, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline , TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting 678-678.

