Newport Beach Chiropractor Helps Patients with Severe Sciatica Avoid Surgery

News provided by

Dr Mike Digrado / Newport Center Family Chiropractic

01 Aug, 2023, 08:48 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciatica expert and local chiropractor Dr Mike Digrado has formulated a treatment plan comprised of state-of-the-art decompression therapy combined with deep tissue laser therapy to address patients with severe lower back pain, herniated discs, and sciatica. In most cases, his treatment has shown significant improvement in patient pain, helping those afflicted with severe pain and mobility restrictions.

Continue Reading
Dr Mike Digrado offers a unique and highly-effective approach to sciatica and low back pain relief through spinal decompression therapy and deep tissue laser therapy. His office is located in Newport Beach where he has been helping patients of all ages eliminate pain for over 20 years now.
Dr Mike Digrado offers a unique and highly-effective approach to sciatica and low back pain relief through spinal decompression therapy and deep tissue laser therapy. His office is located in Newport Beach where he has been helping patients of all ages eliminate pain for over 20 years now.

Rosemary C., a 78 year old senior living with severe low back pain and sciatica pain for years would often go see her physician and get injected with numbing cortisone shots to reduce her pain. While the injections worked to lessen the pain, over time, the medication would wear off forcing Rosemary to head back to her doctor for another injection. Finally, after several rounds of shots, her doctor recommended surgery, as MRI's showed 5 slipped discs as the culprit for her pain.

Rosemary found Dr Mike Digrado's ad while doing a search online, and was excited to see what Newport Center Family Chiropractic had to offer. According to her, she never even knew what decompression therapy was, so was curious if this type of therapy would help. Much to her delight, she experienced results right away. "After my very 1st treatment on the decompression table, followed by laser therapy administered by Sonja, I had noticeably less pressure and pain in my lumbar area. Pain relief was immediate after my very first treatment," said Rosemary in her online review, adding "My sciatica hasn't flared up since being 'decompressed' – that makes me very happy."

"We are so proud and privileged to help patients such as Rosemary get out of severe pain all without any type of intrusive procedures or medication," explains Dr Mike Digrado, clinic director and owner of Newport Center Family Chiropractic near Fashion Island in Newport Beach, CA. "Our brand of decompression therapy combined with deep tissue laser therapy is literally a life-changer, and is often much more effective than conventional therapies."

Dr Mike Digrado has been in practice for two decades now, and is a highly respected and knowledgeable chiropractor specializing in severe pain relief through the aforementioned techniques that has proven successful for hundreds of Newport Beach residents.

For more information:
Dr Mike Digrado
[email protected]
949-408-0393

SOURCE Dr Mike Digrado / Newport Center Family Chiropractic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.