Newport Beach Civil Rights Attorneys Secure Life-Changing Victory for Mother and Her Profoundly Disabled Daughter

The ADA and Unruh Act lawsuit challenged the comprehensive architectural barriers in a medical building serving their client, a profoundly disabled young woman. "At one point, the lack of accessibility at the medical facility required my client to carry her wheelchair bound daughter down 5 flights of stairs, then climb back up and carry her wheelchair down five flights of stairs, after seeing her doctor" according to firm founder and lead counsel Joseph R. Manning, Jr. Manning continued, "we had to get involved".

"We rolled our sleeves up and worked this case by the book at each step" said co-counsel Babak Hashemi. The comprehensive approach of the disability rights lawyers at Manning Law, APC and Law Offices of Babak Hashemi led to a settlement that exceeded the hopes of their clients. "Our focus in every civil rights case involving a barrier to access is the removal of that barrier. Here, I was able to obtain a commitment to do this; and also establish a special account for my profoundly disabled minor client to preserve the monetary settlement received by her in a way that protected her state and federal needs-based benefits and allows her to access these funds in the future, for example to purchase a new wheelchair when she inevitably grows out of the one she currently uses – a very happy ending and a gratifying one for myself and all the lawyers involved," said Craig G. Cote, senior counsel for Manning Law, APC.

Visit this link to hear this compelling story as related by our clients, https://www.manninglawapc.com/video-center/firm-videos/jan-thomass-story/

"We take great pride in the service we render to the community of persons with disabilities in California and throughout the United States – from this case to our precedent setting litigation making websites and mobile applications available to the visually impaired – we are driven to obtain results for our clients" said Manning Law, APC co-founder Michael J. Manning.

