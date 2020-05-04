Newport Beach Doctor Launches 'Immunity In The Community' Initiative

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Iman Bar, M.D., of Newport Concierge Medical – announced today 'Immunity in the Community' -- a comprehensive, county-wide initiative advocating for more rapid and comprehensive testing for COVID-19 for residents of Orange County, California, which has one of the highest rates of the virus per capita in California.

"The beaches in Newport Beach were open two weekends ago, and we had more than 40,000 visitors to our community that weekend," said Dr. Iman Bar, M.D. "We're at a very vulnerable place with our community, and we have a lot of seniors and other 'at-risk' residents who need to be protected."

Recent statistics estimate only 4% of the Orange County population has been tested for COVID-19.

"There is lack of comprehensive testing here in Orange County," continued Dr. Iman Bar. "Testing and treating as many people in the community is of upmost importance right now. The more people we can test quickly, the faster businesses can re-open, and people can get on with their 'new normal' lives."

"A strong and effective governmental public health infrastructure in Orange County is essential not only to respond to crises such as these in the community, but also to create advisory health committees to address ongoing local challenges occurring during the COVID pandemic," said Dr. Iman Bar.

The Immunity in the Community initiative makes it easier and faster for residents to get tested for COVID-19. The initiative will test Orange County residents in order to learn if they are 'silent carries' or have developed immunity to the virus, or if a resident is a silent carrier spreading the virus without knowing it. Immunity in the Community is a comprehensive initiative launched by Dr. Bar who has recruited private labs to test the thousands of residents of Orange County in real-time, with 24-hour turn around results.

