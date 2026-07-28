NEWPORT BEACH FEST TO BRING NFL LEGENDS, BEACH SPORTS, AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT TO HISTORIC FORT ADAMS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

NEWPORT, R.I., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Beach Fest is a two-day waterfront festival featuring NFL Legends, beach sports, and live entertainment at Fort Adams, bringing an exciting new Labor Day weekend experience to one of New England's most iconic waterfront destinations. As the first-ever Newport Beach Fest, the inaugural event marks the beginning of what organizers envision as a premier annual waterfront festival celebrating sports, entertainment, and community in Newport.

Taking place September 5-6 at Fort Adams State Park, Newport Beach Fest will transform the historic waterfront with more than 1,000 tons of sand, creating a one-of-a-kind beach sports venue for the Beach Football League (BFL). The inaugural festival will also mark the debut of the BFL's two newest New England expansion franchises, the Boston Generals and the Newport Admirals, as they take the field for the first time in front of fans during Labor Day weekend.

Fort Adams is one of New England's premier event destinations and is home to the internationally recognized Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Newport Beach Fest aims to establish a new Labor Day weekend tradition by blending professional sports, entertainment, and community into an unforgettable waterfront festival experience.

Designed for fans of all ages, the festival will feature NFL Legends, Beach Football League competition, live entertainment, food and beverage experiences, beach sports, local vendors, military activations, VIP hospitality, and interactive fan experiences. Families will also have the opportunity to participate in a free youth football camp led by experienced coaches and football personalities.

Festival Highlights:

A custom beach football venue built with more than 1,000 tons of sand

Debut of the Boston Generals and Newport Admirals

NFL Legends appearances and fan experiences

Beach Football League exhibition games

Open player tryouts and one-on-one competitions

Free youth football camp for kids

Live entertainment throughout the weekend

Local food vendors and waterfront beer gardens

VIP hospitality experiences overlooking Newport Harbor

Military activations featuring an obstacle course, rock-climbing wall, and interactive experiences

Military exhibition game featuring National Guard and U.S. Army service members

"Our vision is to create more than just a football game," said Tully Banta-Cain, Founder and Commissioner of the Beach Football League and two-time Super Bowl Champion. "Newport Beach Fest is about creating a destination where sports, music, food, and community come together in one incredible waterfront setting. By transforming Fort Adams with more than 1,000 tons of sand, we're creating a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates Newport while introducing an entirely new way to experience professional football.

The Beach Football League is redefining football by bringing the game to the sand, creating a fast-paced, fan-friendly experience that combines elite athletic competition with music, entertainment, and community engagement.

Newport Beach Fest is proudly supported by SuperLyte, Surfside, Shibumi Shade, ShocSox, SYZMIK Headgear, Discover Newport, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., and Heritage Group food trucks. Additional announcements regarding NFL Legends, celebrity guests, musical performances, sponsors, vendors, and festival programming will be made in the coming weeks.

Tickets and VIP experiences are available on Eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities, vendor applications, and additional event information are available at BeachFootballLeague.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tully Banta-Cain

Founder & Commissioner

Beach Football League

[email protected]

BeachFootballLeague.com

Instagram: @BFLUSA

About Newport Beach Fest

Newport Beach Fest is the first-ever two-day waterfront festival at Fort Adams featuring NFL Legends, the Boston Generals, Newport Admirals, professional beach football, a free youth football camp, live entertainment, military activations, vendors, and more.

About the Beach Football League

The Beach Football League (BFL) is a professional sports and entertainment property founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain, bringing football to the sand through a fast-paced festival format.

SOURCE Beach Football League