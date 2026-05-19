iHeartRadio Named Official Audio and Radio Partner of the Beach Football League

Multi-Event Partnership Expands Into 2027 With National Beach Football Experiences Planned Across New England, Miami, and Los Angeles

NEWPORT, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beach Football League (BFL), the world's first professional tackle football league played on sand, today announced a strategic partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, naming iHeartRadio the league's Official Audio and Radio Partner for the 2026 season and beyond.

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The partnership will integrate iHeart's expansive live radio, digital, podcast, social, and live event platforms into the BFL's growing national footprint, supporting event promotion, fan engagement, entertainment programming, athlete storytelling, and community initiatives surrounding BFL events across the country.

Founded by former NFL linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Tully Banta-Cain, the BFL combines professional tackle football on sand with music, celebrity appearances, youth camps, and festival-style beachfront entertainment experiences.

"We're excited to welcome iHeartRadio as the Official Audio and Radio Partner of the Beach Football League," said Tully Banta-Cain. "This partnership gives us the ability to grow the BFL nationally through the power of music, radio, digital media, and live experiences. We're building something completely unique that blends football, entertainment, and culture on the beach."

The partnership officially launched alongside the BFL's California events, including the Santa Cruz Beach Classic, which took place May 16–17, 2026, and now continues into the upcoming Fiesta Hermosa Sunset Showdown on May 23, 2026.

The Santa Cruz Beach Classic featured Marshawn Lynch, Deshaun Foster, a free youth football camp, a drone show, and a halftime performance by acclaimed Bay Area artist Goapele alongside Golden State Warriors official DJ DSharp. The Fiesta Hermosa Sunset Showdown will feature NFL legends, live DJs, youth programming, and a halftime performance by legendary hip-hop group The Pharcyde.

The partnership is also expected to expand into 2027 as the BFL continues growing its national footprint with future destination events planned across New England during Labor Day Weekend, Miami during Art Basel Week, and Santa Monica during Super Bowl Week surrounding the 2027 Los Angeles Super Bowl.

As part of the collaboration, iHeart branding and promotional support will be featured across BFL radio campaigns, live event integrations, social media content, digital advertising, and entertainment programming throughout the partnership.

The Beach Football League continues to emerge as one of the most innovative live sports entertainment properties in the country, bringing together athletes, artists, creators, and fans through immersive beachside experiences focused on sports, music, and community engagement.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event information, visit beachfootballleague.com.

About the Beach Football League

The Beach Football League (BFL) is the world's first professional tackle football league played on sand. Combining elite athletic competition with live entertainment, music, youth initiatives, and community engagement, the BFL delivers a one-of-a-kind sports and lifestyle experience on iconic beaches across the country.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital-only audio service. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services.

Media Contact

Beach Football League

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SOURCE Beach Football League