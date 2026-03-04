Newport Brass Broadens Design Possibilities with Expanded Kitchen and Bath Collections

New offerings include thin-profile showerheads, an extended assortment of lavatory options, and Taft and Heaney collection extensions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Brass® , renowned for its custom finish, solid brass faucets and fixtures, unveils eight new product expansions. The launch includes a new category expansion into thin showerheads, broadened lavatory height options, and kitchen extensions for the Taft and Heaney Collections. Together, these additions represent a considered evolution of the Newport Brass portfolio, reinforcing the brand's design authority in luxury kitchen and bath by offering designers a more complete, expansive suite of solutions across collections and finishes.

Thin Showerheads, Taft Bridge Faucet with Side Spray, East Linear, Mid-Height Lavatory Spout

Since its founding in 1989, Newport Brass has crafted fixtures guided by longevity—eschewing fleeting trends, resisting planned obsolescence, and designing with permanence in mind. In keeping with this philosophy, these pieces are thoughtful additions, not replacements, to the brand's established design language.

"These launches reflect how luxury spaces are evolving today," said Barb Fuller, Vice President of Luxury at Delta Faucet Company. "As bathrooms become more restorative and kitchens more intentional, designers are seeking solutions that balance flexibility with cohesion. We're excited to introduce products that support that vision—giving the luxury design community greater freedom to specify across categories and making it easier to create cohesive spaces throughout the home."

Each piece is crafted from solid brass and hand-finished by skilled artisans at Newport Brass's California manufacturing workshop. All eight new products, along with the full Newport Brass portfolio, are available in the brand's signature palette of 22 finishes.

New Product Category

As bathrooms continue to evolve into restorative environments, design sensibilities are shifting toward softer forms and visual restraint–recognizing that some elements are designed to integrate quietly within the architecture of the home rather than command attention. Newport Brass meets this moment with the introduction of Thin Showerheads, marking the brand's first entry into the thin, low-profile showerhead category and a refined expansion of its shower portfolio.

Slim, sculptural, and quietly striking, the Thin Showerhead reflects the engineering precision required to achieve a delicately proportioned solid brass form—bringing visual lightness to the bath without drawing focus from the overall space. Offered in round or square profiles with an 11.5" spray face, it delivers a smooth, rainfall-inspired experience.

New Extensions

New lavatory height options build on the broader shift toward more curated bathroom environments, allowing for greater nuance in scale and proportion. A subtle shift in height can transform how a space feels. This latest extension introduces that gentle refinement—where scale, sightlines, and style converge with sophistication. Offered within the East Linear and Taft Collections, this Mid-Height Lavatory Spout lowers the spout to bring a renewed sense of harmony to the bath, offering a fresh lens to experience the warmth, weight, and beauty of brass.

New Products in Iconic Collections

As demand for Newport Brass's most specified collections continues to grow, the brand is extending two of its most timeless lines, offering designers greater flexibility to curate kitchens with products that seamlessly balance beauty and function.

The Taft Collection expands with a Taft Bridge Faucet with Side Spray, adding new dimension and architectural style to one of Newport Brass's most enduring silhouettes. Balancing industrial clarity with Edwardian restraint, the design preserves Taft's signature sense of proportion and character while extending its presence in the kitchen.

The Heaney Collection further elevates its kitchen presence with a new paddle-handle style across the Heaney Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet and Heaney Pull-Down Prep Faucet, deepening the character of its iconic pull-down design. Rooted in solid brass construction and defined by cylindrical forms with stepped detailing, Heaney strikes a refined balance of precision and artistry, resulting in a silhouette that feels both purposeful and enduring.

These introductions mark the beginning of Newport Brass's 2026 product roadmap, with additional launches planned throughout the year–solidifying the brand's commitment to thoughtful expansion, design integrity, and enduring craftsmanship. All offerings are available nationwide through authorized retailers, showrooms, and distributors. For more information, visit newportbrass.com and follow @NewportBrass on Instagram.

About Newport Brass

Newport Brass® is a luxury brand specializing in solid brass kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures, celebrated for timeless design, artisanal craftsmanship, enduring quality, and a palette of 22 luxury finishes across every collection. Founded in 1989 in Newport Beach, California, each piece is individually crafted and engineered to deliver sculptural beauty, functional excellence, and lasting permanence, with fixtures hand-finished and assembled in California to uphold the brand's hallmark craftsmanship and attention to detail. With an expansive range of finishes, configurations, and styles, Newport Brass empowers homeowners and designers to create spaces that reflect personal legacy and elevated living. Ideal for private residences as well as high-end hotels, resorts, and spas, the brand embodies a philosophy that true luxury is crafted, felt in every detail, and designed to endure for generations. From bespoke finishes to curated design initiatives, Newport Brass offers enduring statements of heritage, luxury, and legacy refined for modern living.

