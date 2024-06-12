Newport Craft Distilling Acquires KEEL Vodka, Expanding Their Spirits Lineup

NEWPORT, R.I., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Craft Distilling is excited to announce the acquisition of KEEL Vodka, a beloved Rhode Island brand. This strategic move will see Keel Vodka join Newport Craft's award-winning portfolio, which includes White Squall Vodka & Gin, Sea Fog Whiskeys, and Thomas Tew Rums.

Key Highlights:

A Rhode Island Story : KEEL Vodka, the first premium light spirit founded by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan and Matt Light , known for its smooth taste and commitment to a balanced lifestyle, has made waves throughout New England and across the country. By joining Newport Craft, KEEL becomes part of a larger Rhode Island -based team, bringing the spirits of the Ocean State to consumers across the country.

Expanding the White Squall Line: KEEL Vodka's acquisition bolsters Newport Craft's Vodka offerings and is a perfect complement to the more traditional White Squall Vodka. The fusion of KEEL's innovative heritage and Newport Craft's production expertise enhances the offerings available to meet the needs of diverse consumer preferences.

Local Manufacturing and Job Creation: With this acquisition, Newport Craft and KEEL reaffirm their commitment to Rhode Island . Production of KEEL Vodka will return to Rhode Island as part of this transaction, increasing job opportunities in our community.

Heritage Meets Craftsmanship: KEEL Vodka, born of the waters around Aquidneck Island, will seamlessly integrate with Newport Craft's artisanal approach. Together, they'll continue to raise the bar for quality spirits.

"The KEEL team has found the perfect partner in Newport Craft to help take KEEL to the next level. It has always been a dream of ours to produce our product, that was conceived in Rhode Island, in our home state. With this transaction we can finally accomplish that dream. I am excited to get to work alongside the team at Newport Craft, in continuing to spread the KEEL story to new consumers looking to have a more balanced social life," says Bill Dessel Founder of KEEL Vodka.

"We're thrilled to welcome KEEL Vodka into the Newport Craft family," says Newport Craft CEO Brendan O'Donnell, "This acquisition represents a powerful synergy of passion, expertise, and a shared love for exceptional spirits. The combination of these brands will meaningfully enhance the efforts of both companies and we can't wait to see what Bill and KEEL can do in partnership with Newport Craft."

For more information, visit www.newportcraft.com.

About Newport Craft Distilling: Newport Craft Distilling, founded in 1999, has been a force in Rhode Island's craft spirits scene. Their commitment to authenticity, ingredients, and innovation has garnered them a loyal following. Made from Sea and Spirit in Newport, RI.

About KEEL Vodka: KEEL Vodka, founded in 2011 by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan and Matt Light in Newport RI, is the first premium light spirit. It is a product of unparalleled smoothness and drinkability so you can stay balanced and be present to enjoy the now and the later.

SOURCE Heritage Restaurant Group