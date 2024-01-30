Newport Global Advisors Announces Sale of Mesquite Gaming, LLC

News provided by

Newport Global Advisors

30 Jan, 2024, 08:03 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Global Advisors LP ("Newport"), a leading middle market manager of opportunistic stressed and distressed credit investment is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Mesquite Gaming, LLC ("Mesquite") on November 30, 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Newport Global Advisors
Newport Global Advisors

Newport initially invested in the debt securities of Black Gaming in August 2008. In 2011, Newport partnered with Michael Gaughan and Anthony Toti to restructure Black Gaming into Mesquite Gaming. Brendan Gaughan and Kathleen Gaughan Banuelos, together with Anthony Toti, Timothy Janszen and Ryan Langdon formed a board of directors of the restructured company. After the restructuring, Mesquite Gaming, led by CEO Anthony Toti, significantly grew revenues and operating profits.

Headquartered in Mesquite, NV, Mesquite owns and operates the Casablanca Hotel & Casino and Virgin River Hotel & Casino.

Timothy Janszen, CEO at Newport, said, "We want to thank Michael and Anthony for their partnership over the last 12 years. This exit represents a terrific accomplishment for the entire team and it could not have been achieved without their deep and unmatched industry expertise."

"We could not be happier about the outcome and are delighted to be able to provide a great return to our investors," added Newport's Ryan Langdon, Senior Managing Director.

Anthony Toti, former Chairman & CEO, said, "I am proud of our team's achievements and the support of Michael Gaughan and Newport. We are thrilled to have delivered such a terrific result."

Jefferies LLC acted as Financial Advisors and Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as Legal Advisors to Mesquite Gaming, LLC.

About Newport Global Advisors LP

Newport Global Advisors, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a highly experienced alternative investment firm focused on opportunistic stressed and distressed credit and specializing in turnaround and special situation investments. Founded in 2005, Newport has made over 300 investments representing approximately $2.5 billion of invested capital since 2007. For further information about Newport, please visit www.newportglobaladvisors.com.

About Mesquite Gaming, LLC

Mesquite Gaming, LLC owns and operates two casino hotels in Mesquite, Nevada. Properties include the Casablanca Hotel & Casino and Virgin River Hotel & Casino. Both properties combine to feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines, 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. Located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, these unique properties also offer a world-class spa, top-rated fine and casual restaurants, and access to two award-winning golf courses. For more information, please visit www.mesquitegaming.com.

Media Contact:
Roger May
[email protected]
713-559-7400

SOURCE Newport Global Advisors

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.