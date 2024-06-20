Newport Healthcare Renews Partnership with The Trevor Project to Help Prevent LGBTQ Youth Suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, is proud to announce that it has partnered once again with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. This marks the fourth year of the collaboration, celebrated annually during Pride Month, reaffirming Newport Healthcare's commitment to providing inclusive care and allyship for LGBTQ youth.

The Trevor Project's 2024 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People shows that LGBTQ+ young people have disproportionately higher rates of suicide and that far too many struggle to access the mental health care they need. In the last year alone, The Trevor Project has received over 250,000 crisis contacts from LGBTQ youth, underscoring the urgent need for accessible mental health support and effective suicide prevention strategies. Newport Healthcare is one of The Trevor Project's treatment resources for young people calling the crisis line.

Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "We believe that every young person deserves to feel safe, valued, and understood. Our partnership with The Trevor Project is part of our commitment to continue providing informed best practices that support the mental health of LGBTQ youth, a community that faces unique challenges and higher risks of mental health issues. Together, we can help young people access inclusive and supportive mental health treatment to save lives."

Newport Healthcare and The Trevor Project previously partnered to provide ally training to Newport's 3,500+ employees, helping to ensure inclusive treatment experiences. This year, the two organizations are joining forces for a free continuing education (CE) webinar for mental health professionals on the topic of suicide prevention in transgender and nonbinary youth. The session helps equip mental health professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to support transgender and nonbinary youth, who are among the most vulnerable within the LGBTQ community.

In addition to promoting awareness, training, and education about the unique mental health challenges of LGBTQ youth, Newport is dedicated to increasing mental health treatment accessibility and affordability for all young people with its nationwide footprint and in-network status with many major insurers. To learn more about Newport Healthcare's programs, verified successful outcomes, or careers, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

