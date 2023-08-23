Newport Healthcare Shines at American Psychological Association Annual Convention

Newport Healthcare

23 Aug, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with mental health disorders, was pleased to sponsor and present on multiple topics earlier this month at the American Psychological Association's APA 2023 held in Washington D.C., with over 5,000 mental health practitioners, researchers, educators, and psychologists from around the world in attendance.

Newport Healthcare's Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, and National Advisor for Healthy Device Management Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, facilitated two sessions for the Convention's Exchange program curriculum focused on their current research topic: how the digital world potentially reinforces insecure attachment in relationships. Dr. Grant also co-presented "Illuminating the Dark Shadows of Cyber-Aggression," in which he explored the dangerous digital phenomenon and offered strategies and skills for how to identify, assess, approach, and reconcile cyber-aggressive events. Additionally, Dr. Grant was a presenter in the Presidents' Summit on the History, Status, and Future of Media Psychology and Technology.

Dr. Grant is a well-respected media psychologist and digital media expert who has appeared across major news outlets discussing trends and behaviors. He was the 2022 President of the APA Division 46, and serves as chair of the APA (D46) Device Management & Intelligence Committee. His cyber-aggression presentation was especially timely as a pair of bills aimed to childproof the internet—the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) 2.0—progress through Congress. The session explored this increasingly deleterious digital threat, offered education, data, illustrations, and examples of events and behaviors surrounding it, then provided skills, strategies, and recommendations for clinical cyber-aggression identification, assessment, evaluation, approach, and reconciliation towards optimal positive outcomes.

Dr. Nosal, the founding clinician of Newport, also participated in the symposium "Strategies for Engaging Parents in Diverse Settings in Child Therapy," chaired by Dr. Guy Diamond. Panel experts represented medical inpatient and outpatient settings, while Dr. Nosal focused on adolescent residential treatment, presenting unique treatment strategies utilized at Newport, including how Attachment-Based Family Therapy informs its clinical approach.

Drs. Nosal and Grant's Exchange presentations were standing-room-only with attendees intensely focused on learning more about digital media's effect on mental health, specifically the potential impact of a caregiver's device use behaviors on attachment bonds. APA Exchange sessions offer a collaborative setting for industry experts and convention attendees to come together to discuss challenges within the profession of psychology.

The American Psychological Association is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 133,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members. Newport Healthcare is a proud corporate sponsor of the APA and partners with mental healthcare organizations and professionals around the country to further the shared mission of supporting young people and families' access to care and sustainable healing.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

