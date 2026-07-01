Newport Healthcare Study Published in Frontiers in Psychology Highlights Link Between Parent Device Distraction and Teen Attachment Security

Study reinforces Newport's commitment to advancing behavioral healthcare through research and innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A revelatory new study from Newport Healthcare, a national leader in evidence-based behavioral healthcare, examines how adolescent perception of their parents' device use is associated with insecure attachment. The study has been published in Frontiers in Psychology and was authored by Newport's National Advisor of Healthy Device Management Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, and Senior Director for the Center for Research and Innovation Michael Roeske, PsyD, as well as Payne Winston-Lindeboom, Linda Ruan-Iu, PhD, and Karen E. Shackleford, PhD.

"Until now, the conversation about screen time has mostly revolved around the amount of time teens spend on their devices, with time spent on social media especially scrutinized," said Dr. Grant. "Our study suggests that parents' device habits also shape important aspects of adolescent development."

The study, titled "Mommy, do you love your phone more than me?" Parental device use and the adolescent-caregiver attachment bond, found that teenagers who perceive their parents or caregivers as frequently distracted by mobile devices are significantly more likely to exhibit insecure attachment styles. Insecure attachment has been associated with challenges in developing healthy relationships, increased anxiety, and poorer mental and physical health outcomes over time.

Dr. Grant explains the origins of the study: "About 10 years ago I started to notice some concerning primary caregiver device use behaviors. At the same time, my teen clients began sharing their negative feelings about their parents' device-centric behaviors. These issues surfaced repeatedly during our family counseling sessions."

Drs. Grant, Nosal, Roeske and team believed this deserved further study, and focused on attachment security, which reflects how young people experience trust, emotional safety, and connection in relationships. Attachment-Based Family Therapy, an empirically supported treatment approach that aims to repair damage in the family system and improve communication and connection, is Newport's foundational family therapy model. Adolescents with secure attachment are generally better equipped to build healthy relationships and navigate emotional challenges.

To examine the relationship between caregiver device use and attachment, the team developed the Device Attachment Interference Scale (DAIS), a new validated measure specifically designed to capture adolescents' perceptions of how a primary caregiver's device use affects attention, emotional availability, and day-to-day interactions. The team surveyed 600 adolescents ages 12 to 17 from across the United States and found a strong association between higher levels of a child's perceived caregiver device-based distraction and greater levels of both anxious and avoidant insecure attachment with the child.

While more research is needed, the potential implications are profound, and Dr. Grant believes that millennials especially should be aware. "Considered by some to be the first 'digital native' generation, from a young age they were more vulnerable to becoming dependent on their devices. They are now becoming parents themselves and need to know that their device behaviors can have a major impact on their children's mental health and attachment security."

Dr. Grant emphasized the need for parents to be intentional with their device use, remain present and engaged when with their children and prioritize meaningful connection and communication within the family.

The study's authors clarify that they are not suggesting caregivers must immediately drop everything – devices included – whenever a child extends a bid for attention. Rather, they recommend that parents acknowledge the bid, ensure that the child feels seen and heard, and then follow through with attending to their needs as soon as they are available to do so.

As technology continues to shape family life and impact mental health, Newport maintains its commitment to research and thought leadership that inform clinical practice and advance the field of behavioral healthcare. Later this month, Drs. Grant and Nosal will discuss their research outcomes and provide strategies to help identify and heal attachment ruptures created by caregiver device use in a special webinar. Registration is open for the July 22 event, and continuing education credits are available for psychologists, therapists, counselors, and social workers.

Newport Healthcare provides integrated mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders, suicidal ideation, and co-occurring issues. Programs include residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and outpatient services across the United States. Newport is in-network with most major insurance providers. For more information about industry-leading outcomes and career opportunities, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

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SOURCE Newport Healthcare