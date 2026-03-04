Newport Healthcare Announces Promotion of Kristin Wilson, MA, LPC, CCTP-II, to Chief Growth & Experience Officer

Nationwide behavioral healthcare leader elevates seasoned clinician and executive to align growth strategy with client and family experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families, has announced the promotion of Kristin Wilson, MA, LPC, CCTP-II, to Chief Growth and Experience Officer.

Wilson brings more than 25 years of behavioral healthcare leadership experience to the position, blending deep clinical expertise with a passion for building scalable, human-centered growth strategies. She joined Newport in 2015 and has led across the full continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient settings, developing programs that expand access to care while maintaining clinical integrity, safety, outcomes, and exceptional experience for clients, families, and professional referral partners.

"Kristin is a longstanding, respected leader of Newport, and possesses an invaluable combination of clinical insight, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to the individuals and families we serve," said Brian Setzer, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "Her ability to connect growth with experience ensures we will continue expanding access to care without compromising the quality and compassion that define Newport."

A licensed clinician and Level II Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, Wilson has served as a clinical supervisor, executive director, trainer, interventionist, and system-level transformation leader. She has presented in national workshops and webinars on various mental health topics, and is an established mental health expert in the media. Her previous positions at Newport include Vice President of Clinical Outreach and Chief Experience Officer. As Chief Growth & Experience Officer, Wilson will focus on aligning clinical innovation, admissions strategy, outreach, brand experience, and operational excellence to drive sustainable growth.

"I am honored to step into this role at such an important time in behavioral healthcare," said Wilson. "Growth is most meaningful when it strengthens access, deepens trust, and elevates the experience of our clients and families. I'm excited to continue building innovative, patient-first systems that deliver measurable outcomes and lasting impact."

Newport Healthcare is committed to increasing access to evidence-based behavioral healthcare, operating nationwide programs for youth, young adults, and families, and offering in-network coverage with most major insurance providers. For more information, visit www.newporthealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Newport Healthcare