Newport Healthcare's 2025 Outcomes Report Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Teen and Young Adult Mental Health Following Treatment

New report highlights reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms alongside lasting gains in well-being across residential and outpatient treatment programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a leading nationwide provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults, has released its 2025 Treatment Outcomes Report, showcasing measurable improvements in patient mental health, emotional well-being, and family relationships across its residential and outpatient treatment programs. In conjunction with the report, Newport has added an interactive tool to their website to view patient profiles and treatment outcomes across a range of measures.

Independently reviewed by a third-party academic consultant, the report demonstrates the effectiveness of Newport Healthcare's comprehensive treatment model in helping teens and young adults achieve meaningful and lasting recovery outcomes.

"Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, clinically sophisticated care that creates lasting change for young people and their families, and this report demonstrates that our teams are making a difference," said Brian Setzer, Chief Executive Officer for Newport Healthcare. "Our outcomes data allows us to evaluate what's working, identify opportunities to improve, and hold ourselves accountable to the patients and families we serve."

The report analyzed outcomes from more than 60 residential programs and over 15 outpatient treatment centers nationwide. Among the key findings:

Adolescents in residential treatment experienced average depressive symptom scores decreasing from 16.4 to 9.3 and anxiety symptom scores decreasing from 15 to 9.1 within approximately five weeks of treatment.

Young adults in residential care saw depressive symptoms scores improve from 17.9 to 9.9 and anxiety symptom scores improve from 15.8 to 9.3 over the same timeframe.

Well-being scores for adolescents increased from 9 to 13, while young adult well-being scores increased from 6.6 to 12 during treatment.

Follow-up surveys indicated patients generally maintained these improvements six months after discharge.

The report also highlights strong gains in outpatient treatment programs, where teens and young adults reported meaningful increases in positive emotional well-being markers by day 51 of care.

Among adolescent outpatient patients with depression:

Patients reporting feeling "cheerful and in good spirits" increased from 29.2% at intake to 61.9% by day 51.

Those reporting feeling "active and vigorous" increased from 24.3% to 55.5%.

Among young adult outpatient patients with anxiety:

Patients reporting feeling "calm and relaxed" increased from 16.3% to 48.6%.

Those reporting that their daily life is filled with interests increased from 18.6% to 48.6%.

In addition to clinical outcomes, the report reflects high satisfaction levels among patients, families, and referring professionals:

Eight in 10 patients said Newport staff took the time to understand them.

Nine in 10 parents and caregivers said staff paid attention to their family's needs and goals.

Ninety-nine percent of referring professionals said they would refer patients to Newport again.

Demonstrating treatment efficacy is a priority for Newport, as is increasing treatment accessibility. Programs are in-network with most major insurance providers and Newport offers out-of-network benefit utilization support to maximize coverage and minimize financial barriers.

Newport Healthcare provides integrated mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders, suicidal ideation, and co-occurring challenges. Programs include residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and outpatient services across the United States.

To view the full 2025 Treatment Outcomes Report, visit Outcomes.NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Its full continuum of care includes residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health and substance use disorders, as well as psychiatric inpatient services. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, with a primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

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SOURCE Newport Healthcare