Newport Healthcare Thought Leadership Featured at American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a leader in evidence-based behavioral health care for adolescents, young adults, and families, is proud to announce its participation in the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place this week. Several distinguished clinicians from Newport Healthcare will present original research and clinical insights that underscore a commitment to advancing mental health treatment and outcomes for youth and families.

Dr. Mirela Loftus, MD, PhD, Medical Director for Newport Healthcare, will present as part of the "Clinical Perspectives" session for Advancing Adolescent Care with Evidence-Based and Measurement-Driven Approaches in Residential Treatment Centers. Her presentation "So Many Choices:" How to Decide the Best Match for a Residential Placement will explore key clinical and practical considerations for selecting the most effective residential treatment settings for young people in need of intensive care, helping clinicians and families make informed decisions in a complex treatment landscape.

In addition, Newport's National Director of Eating Disorder Programs Kara Becker, LMFT, CEDS-C, will co-present in a session titled Caring for Eating Disorder Patients: What the Non–Eating Disorder Specialist Needs to Know. She'll offer essential insights for clinicians across specialties, helping them identify, understand, and support individuals struggling with eating disorders, bridging the gap between general practice and specialized care.

Newport's Dr. Kyle Cedermark, MD, Medical Director of Residential Services and child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, will also showcase two research posters at the conference:

Addressing the Youth Mental Health Boarding Crisis , co-authored with Todd Archbold and Hennepin Healthcare residents, which examines innovative approaches to alleviating the growing nationwide crisis of youth waiting in emergency departments for psychiatric placement.

, co-authored with Todd Archbold and Hennepin Healthcare residents, which examines innovative approaches to alleviating the growing nationwide crisis of youth waiting in emergency departments for psychiatric placement. Accelerated Resolution Therapy in Children and Adolescents , developed with a Hennepin resident contributor, highlights early findings on an emerging therapeutic modality that offers rapid symptom reduction for youth who have experienced trauma.

"Newport Healthcare's presence at AACAP this year reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing clinical knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in behavioral healthcare," said Brian Setzer, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "We are proud of our medical and clinical leadership who are contributing meaningful insights to the field, helping to shape the future of mental health treatment for youth and families."

