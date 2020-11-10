Newport Institute Announces Expanded Health Insurance Coverage for Young Adults Struggling with Mental Health Issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to improve mental health treatment by making services more widely accessible and affordable for those struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma and co-occurring substance use and eating disorder issues, Newport Institute is now part of an in-network agreement with Anthem Blue Cross in California. The mental health treatment program for young adults ages 18-27 is part of an extension to the agreement with teen treatment program, Newport Academy, who is in its third year of in-network status with Anthem.

More than 60 percent of young adults report feeling more anxious or depressed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of more than 5,400 American young adults age 18 and older. Mental health conditions are disproportionately affecting young adults and increased prevention and intervention efforts were advised in the report.

"We are witnessing a surge in mental health issues with young adults, and our relationship with Anthem Blue Cross in California will help us be a more financially viable resource to these clients," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Institute. "We want more individuals to have access to the clinically sophisticated, sustainable mental health treatment we offer, and we are pleased to work with insurers to help accomplish this goal."

Founded in 2019, Newport Institute is pursuing additional contracts with insurers and currently accepts a range of insurance plans, as well as providing financing options. Insurance often covers the majority of treatment costs at Newport, and up to 100 percent of the treatment and therapeutic modalities that Newport Institute offers.

For more information on Newport Institute and its insurance coverage options, please visit NewportInstitute.com.

About Newport Institute

Newport Institute, a division of Newport Healthcare and Newport Academy, provides evidence-based healing centers for young adults struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, career and academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

SOURCE Newport Institute

Related Links

https://www.newportinstitute.com

