Newport LLC Named to Inc.'s 2025 Power Partner Awards List Honoring Firms That Help Companies Grow, Scale, and Realize Their Value

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport LLC has been named an Inc. Power Partner and is honored to be included in this prestigious list of B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of privately owned organizations. Newport helps businesses of all sizes accelerate growth, reduce risk, and realize their full value. Newport partners with companies from early-stage innovators to established enterprises exceeding $250 million in revenue, guiding them through growth, transformation, and value-realization, including strategic exits.

While many Inc. Power Partner honorees focus on supporting startups, Newport's expertise extends to organizations at every inflection point, from scaling growth-stage companies to preparing established businesses for successful transitions or exits. Newport's advisory model helps leaders clarify strategy, align teams, and maximize enterprise value.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner," said Kevin Poole, CEO of Newport LLC. "Our mission has always been to help leaders grow with clarity — whether they're building momentum, managing risk, or preparing for an exit that fully realizes the value they've created.

As an example of Newport's client work, they helped Mogo Interactive, a digital advertising agency and former Inc. 5000 company, scale and professionalize their business in preparation for a sale transaction. They then helped orchestrate a successful sale process with Learfield Communication, a leading sports marketing company. After the sale was completed, Newport supported the successful product and team integration between Mogo Interactive and Learfield Communications.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

Newport serves privately owned businesses with strategic insights and advisory, helping CEOs manage with confidence. We deliver by matching the right Partners, all seasoned C-suite executives, with each business owner's highest need for value acceleration and realization, allowing CEOs to work on their business and not in it. Founded in 2011, with Partners spanning most every industry, functional expertise and state, Newport offers a senior team to help you strengthen your business.

