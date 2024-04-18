NEWPORT NEWS PAIN PHYSICIAN PERFORMS FIRST SI JOINT FUSION IN VA, MD, & DC AREA USING LINQ SYSTEM

Raj Sureja, MD Performs In-office Procedure for Chronic Sacroiliitis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Interventional Pain Management Physician Raj Sureja, MD, performed the first sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion in Virginia, Maryland, and DC, using the PainTEQ LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System. https://www.painteq.com/procedure

This non-invasive, in-office procedure was performed on a 51-year-old female patient who had a history of chronic sacroiliitis after a work injury in 2020. The patient had received multiple treatments including steroid injections, radio frequency ablation and platelet-rich plasma injections which were unsuccessful in mitigating her pain. The patient tolerated the procedure very well and was released to go home after one hour of recovery. She intends to return to work in a couple of weeks.

"I'm so pleased to be able to offer this new, minimally invasive option for treating SI Joint dysfunction", said Dr. Sureja. "With virtually no down-time after the in-office procedure, and the promise of real, long-term pain-relief, it's truly a win for my chronic pain patients."

Raj N. Sureja, MD is an Interventional Pain Management Specialist with Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Sureja has been in practice for 24 years, providing the most advanced interventional procedures for patients with chronic, intractable pain.

Orthopaedic & Spine Center offers specialized Orthopaedic and Interventional Pain Management services, including spine care, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, total joint replacement, pain management and Workers' Compensation Injury Management. They serve patients throughout the Hampton Roads area. Their physicians have full staff privileges at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center and Mercy Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Orthopaedic & Spine Center is located at 250 Nat Turner Boulevard in Newport News, VA. For an appointment, call (757) 596-1900, and for more information on the practice and its physicians, visit www.osc-ortho.com.

