Newport on the Levee Continues Tradition As A One-Of-A-Kind Holiday Shopping Destination With Community Call For Tenants To Populate Pop-Up Village Completely Rent-Free

"We are in a unique position this year where we are preparing for the transformation coming in 2020 and have a limited number of retail spaces available for the holiday season," said Tim Perry, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of North American Properties. "Newport on the Levee has always been a community-driven hub. To show our profound appreciation for the artisans and makers in our region and to offer our holiday guests gifts and merchandise they can't find anywhere else, we decided to create an amazing Pop-Up experience surrounding our holiday programming."

The Village at the Levee Pop-Up experience will be just one component of the month-long holiday celebration Winter Wonder on the Levee. The Levee's iconic Santa's House experience will be brought indoors to the Gallery Building, along with an exciting schedule of concerts, events, performances, holiday train rides, specialty classes and more from Newport on the Levee restaurants and retailers.

To apply and obtain more information about this exclusive holiday retail opportunity, vendors can submit their application at www.newportonthelevee.com/winterwonder or send an email to winterwonder@newportonthelevee.com for more details. All applications need to be submitted no later than Wednesday, November 20, 2019 and vendors will be announced as they are confirmed.

About Newport on the Levee

Opened in 2001, Newport on the Levee is a multi-level retail entertainment center, located across from downtown Cincinnati on the south bank of the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky. Hosting nearly 4.5 million guests each year upon 380,000 square feet of unique retail and restaurant space, Newport on the Levee features a variety of retail, dining, lodging and entertainment options, such as the recently-renovated 20-screen AMC IMAX Theatres, the award-winning Newport Aquarium, Rotolo bowling and bocce, and GameWorks. The property also features national retailers Brio Tuscan Grille, Cold Stone Creamery, Five Guys, Tom + Chee and Brothers Bar & Grill. More than 55,000 square feet of office space upholds the tenancy of vibrant cosmopolitan life, with office tenants such as Divisions Maintenance Group, David J. Joseph Company and Intrinzic, while four levels of garage parking make access both easy and convenient.

For more information, please visit: www.newportonthelevee.com

About North American Properties

Founded in 1954, North American Properties is a privately-held, multi-regional real estate operating and development company that has acquired, developed and managed more than $7 billion of mixed-use, retail, multifamily and office properties across the United States. Rooted in its purpose-driven approach to development, North American Properties is creating great places that connect people to each other; cities to their souls; partners to opportunities; and individuals to experiences that move them. Headquartered in Cincinnati, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Fort Myers, Florida, the company has developed 22 million square feet of commercial space and 19,000 residential units in 15 states and 67 cities. In the past three years, North American Properties has launched 36 projects totaling $2.2 billion in total capitalization.

For more information, visit www.naproperties.com.

