Newport Pickleball Club Opening December 26

New facility features 11 state-of-the-art indoor pickleball courts,

restaurant & bar, and event space

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Pickleball Club is opening for play! This brand-new facility in the heart of Aquidneck Island welcomes community members, pickleball enthusiasts and entertainment seekers of all ages to experience the fun that's sweeping the nation.

The largest indoor facility in Rhode Island, the Newport Pickleball Club complex, located at 866 West Main Road in Middletown, offers 11 indoor courts, a lively restaurant and bar, lounge area, game area with ping-pong, shuffleboard, big screen TV's, and more, along with a dedicated space for private events. Families, friends and groups of all kinds are invited to come play, connect and share a uniquely fun and engaging experience.

Courts are ready for play on December 26 and the restaurant is slated to open February 2025.

Spearheaded by entrepreneurs John Theberge and Charles Irving, Newport Pickleball Club promises to be a game-changer for the region. Co-founder Theberge expressed his enthusiasm saying, "Newport Pickleball Club is a place for people to gather for a shared experience and a place to be entertained, active and connected to a community. We want people of all ages to come, hang out, experience pickleball, enjoy our friendly vibe and spend several hours with us having fun."

Co-founder Irving adds, "Stay for a game or hours of pickleball and social fun. Our combination of great food and drink, along with world-class courts for a sport that's hugely popular with people of all ages, together create a uniquely engaging environment we believe will be a great success."

Newport Pickleball Club has developed a variety of ways for people to experience the club, with memberships and non-member amenities. Daily pickleball programming is designed to appeal to the most competitive enthusiasts and recreational players alike while social event programming is designed to make Newport Pickleball Club a treasured repeat destination.

The Newport Pickleball Club restaurant will operate under the leadership of one of Newport's leading culinary directors Chris Jones. It will feature a wide variety of delicious American cuisine, customer favorites, and shareables with high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients.

Longtime local resident, Jacki Lane remarked, "This is going to be great for our community. It adds a new, active, fun destination for locals to gather. I know pickleball friends who travel quite a distance to play - this keeps them home and supporting our community businesses. Talk about a win-win-win!"

The company tagline "Built by Friends for Friends for Fun" captures the longstanding friendship between the two college co-founders and the spirit they want to bring to the club. Theberge, a Middletown resident and entrepreneur added, "Our goal is to amplify all the things that have made pickleball capture the hearts and minds of people of all ages and abilities. It's fun. It's active. It's social. It opens doors to a new community and enhances established ones. We sincerely hope this will be a treasured addition to the greater-Newport residents and visitors."

Newport Pickleball Club offers memberships and is open to the public. For more information, please visit our website Newportpickleball.com .

