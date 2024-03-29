Newport Secures $2 Million Business Development Grant for New DriveSmart Office

DriveSmart Auto Care Inc. will be able to offer up to 200 jobs for the community of Newport, AR.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced to award the city of Newport with a $2 million grant to support job creation and business growth.

This grant, presented by the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA), will support DriveSmart Auto Care Inc. as they are preparing to open a new $5 million call center in Newport. The federal grant will be paired with $500,000 in local funds.

The new location in Newport, Arkansas marks the expansion as DriveSmart's second office site. This office is projected to create 100 new jobs for the area and produce $900,000 in private investment.

"DriveSmart is grateful to be given this grant to expand our business into Arkansas," said Daniel Rodd, founder of DriveSmart Auto Care Inc. "We are excited to create new employment opportunities for the community and be able to grow together."

The federal funds were distributed under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2023. The EDA acquired $483 million in additional funding dedicated to disaster relief and recovery in particular regions that earned declarations.

These projects were enabled by the regional planning of the White River Planning and Development District, Inc. and the East Arkansas Planning and Development District. EDA funds both districts to unite the public and private sectors in crafting an economic development blueprint aimed at fortifying the regional economy, strengthening private capital investment, and generating employment opportunities.

About DriveSmart Warranty:

Founded in 2016, DriveSmart Warranty has rapidly established itself as a leading administrator of vehicle protection services across the United States. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to revolutionizing the automotive protection industry. We strive to forge lasting relationships with our customers, ensuring their journey with us extends beyond a mere transaction.

Our product line is designed to cater to a wide range of vehicles, accommodating those up to 20 years old. All of our products are fully backed and insured by an A-rated insurance company, guaranteeing the highest quality and peace of mind for our customers. At DriveSmart Warranty, we recognize that the road ahead can be unpredictable. Our goal is to make it less so, by providing reliable, trustworthy, and high-quality automotive protection solutions.

