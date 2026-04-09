NewPower Accelerates EMEA Expansion with Appointment of Enda Ruddy

NASHUA, N.H., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a global leader in the electronic components distribution industry, today announced the appointment of Enda Ruddy as Vice President, EMEA, Strategic Accounts, a key hire that further strengthens the company's global customer engagement and long-term growth strategy across Europe.

Enda joins NewPower Worldwide with significant leadership experience in the electronic components and global supply chain industry, including senior roles at Converge and Arrow Electronics, where he supported multinational OEMs and complex, global customer programs.

His appointment comes as organizations are increasingly prioritizing strategic supplier partnerships and consistent regional support. In his role, Enda will lead NewPower's EMEA region, while also supporting select global strategic initiatives, focusing on long-term customer alignment and supporting global customers as they navigate dynamic sourcing and risk environments.

"Enda Ruddy is a top industry veteran whose proven leadership makes him a game-changing addition to NewPower," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "We're thrilled to welcome him to our elite executive team as we accelerate progress across EMEA. His expertise will help us strengthen customer partnerships and fuel our global growth."

Enda's addition reflects NewPower Worldwide's continued investment in experienced leadership and reinforces the company's commitment to supporting strategic customers with consistency, insight, and global reach.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, renowned for its innovative sourcing technology and global presence. With a focus on customer satisfaction and supply chain excellence, NewPower Worldwide continues to set the standard in the electronic components distribution industry. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide