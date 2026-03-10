NewPower Worldwide Expands Credit Facility to $500 Million to Accelerate Market Responsiveness and Customer Support

NASHUA, N.H., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and supply chain management solutions, today announced an expansion of its committed credit facility to $500 million, strengthening the company's ability to respond quickly to evolving market dynamics and meet customers' ever–changing needs.

The expanded facility underscores strong lender confidence in NewPower Worldwide's operational excellence, financial discipline, and ability to move decisively in rapidly shifting global markets.

"This expanded credit facility gives us the financial flexibility to execute deals of any scale at the pace our customers require," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "Our customers need partners who can move fast, adapt to change, and deliver consistent results. This additional capacity ensures we can meet those demands every time."

"Our continued partnership with NewPower reflects our confidence in their ability to support customers through dynamic market conditions," said Jason Upham, Senior Vice President at Citizens. "Our team led a new credit facility that will give NewPower the agility and resources needed to deliver solutions that align with their customer's supply goals and timing."

This increased capacity provides NewPower Worldwide the financial strength and flexibility to execute deals of any size with speed and consistency. It enables the company to align seamlessly with its customers' pace, delivering tailored supply solutions that help them maintain stability, adapt quickly to market changes, and move forward with confidence.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, serving OEMs, EMS providers, and supply chain partners worldwide. The company, privately owned and based in Nashua, New Hampshire, is recognized for its advanced sourcing technology and global presence. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com.

