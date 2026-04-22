NewPower Worldwide Named a Partner of the Year at HPE 2026 Partner Summit

NASHUA, N.H., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide today announced it was recognized by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at the HPE Operations Partner Summit 2026, receiving the Spares Supply Chain Partner of the Year Award for outstanding performance as a global supply chain partner.

NewPower Worldwide recognized by HPE at the HPE Operations Partner Summit 2026 Post this NewPower Worldwide Recognized by HPE at the 2026 Operations Partner Summit

The award recognizes partners who deliver exceptional operational execution, responsiveness, and reliability in support of HPE's global supply chain customer base. NewPower Worldwide was selected for its ability to secure critical components, perform under pressure, and meet rigorous sourcing and fulfillment requirements in a rapidly changing market.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our strong partnership with HPE and validates that our systems and processes are built to scale and adapt in the fast-paced market we serve together," said Carleton Dufoe, CEO of NewPower Worldwide.

NewPower Worldwide supports complex global supply chains across OEMs, ODMs, and EMS providers through advanced component sourcing, inventory strategy, and risk–managed fulfillment. The company is known for executing under constraint, enabling continuity when availability is tight and conditions shift quickly. Its global operating model allows partners to respond faster, reduce exposure, and maintain performance across regions.

The recognition was presented during the HPE Partner Summit 2026, which brings together top–performing partners to recognize excellence in operational performance, collaboration, and customer impact.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a privately held distributor of electronic components, headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire. The company operates globally and reported $3.1 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com.

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide