NewPower Bolsters Global Leadership in Quality with Strategic Team Expansion

NASHUA, N.H., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a global leader in the electronic components distribution industry, is excited to announce the addition of Carlos Da Silva as the new Vice President of Quality, working alongside NewPower's Chief Quality Officer, Barry Lafontaine. Drawing upon more than three decades of profound expertise in quality management and lean methodologies, Carlos is poised to drive the advancement of NewPower's global quality standards, and his addition will certainly continue to strengthen the company's status as one of the world's premier electronics distributors.

Carlos is a Certified Manager of Quality and Organizational Excellence by the American Society for Quality (ASQ), nominated US Lead Quality Expert by ANSI/ASQ and Alumni by the Shingo Institute, with a remarkable track record of implementing and sustaining ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and Lean Systems globally. His leadership and technical expertise have earned him international recognition, including substantial contributions to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and presentations at numerous high-profile conferences.

Before joining NewPower Worldwide, Carlos held significant roles, including the Director of Global Quality at Axcelis Technologies and Quality Assurance and Lean Manager at Rockwell Automation. He led multicultural teams across the US, Dominican Republic, Korea, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and Singapore, developed comprehensive training programs, coordinated global quality events, and improved quality management systems. His innovative approach to problem-solving and strategic planning significantly reduced variation and enhanced product quality and availability, proving his ability to drive operational excellence across global platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to our team," said Barry Lafontaine, Chief Quality Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "His extensive experience and proven ability to drive quality and operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our processes and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, renowned for its innovative sourcing technology and global presence. With a focus on customer satisfaction and supply chain excellence, NewPower Worldwide continues to set the standard in the electronic components distribution industry. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

