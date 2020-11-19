NewPower Worldwide Achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certification

"NewPower is pleased to achieve ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, demonstrating our commitment to excellence." Tweet this

"We are pleased to achieve the prestigious ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, demonstrating NewPower's commitment to environmental stewardship and employee well-being," said Barry Lafontaine, Chief Quality Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "These certifications validate our best practices in managing and minimizing our impact on the environment and our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our employees. It is an important accomplishment and the direct result of the commitment and hard work of the entire NewPower team."

In addition to these certifications, NewPower Worldwide is also certified under ISO 9001, AS6081, AS9120, and ESD S20.20. These certifications demonstrate the company's ethical and responsible approach towards its employees, environment, and business operations.

For more information, please go to the NewPower Worldwide website.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

