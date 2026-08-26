NewPower Worldwide Expands Credit Facility to $750 Million to Support Global Growth and Customer Demand

Latest expansion strengthens NewPower's ability to invest in inventory, respond to market opportunities, and support customers worldwide.

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, one of the electronics industry's fastest-growing distributors, today announced it has expanded its committed credit facility to $750 million, further enhancing its ability to invest in inventory, support customer growth, and capitalize on opportunities across the global supply chain.

The increase follows a period of exceptional growth for NewPower Worldwide. Since its founding in 2014, the company has rapidly expanded its global footprint, growing to 14 offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, with $5 billion in annual sales, and managing more than $1 billion in inventory worldwide. The expanded facility provides additional financial capacity to support continued growth and evolving customer requirements.

In today's rapidly changing supply chain environment, financial strength and access to capital play a critical role in securing inventory and maintaining continuity of supply. The expanded facility enhances NewPower's ability to purchase strategically, support large-scale customer requirements, and provide greater flexibility around inventory and delivery programs.

"Our customers rely on NewPower to solve supply chain challenges quickly and at scale," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "Expanding our credit facility to $750 million gives us additional capacity to secure inventory, support larger strategic programs, and respond faster when opportunities arise across the market. It further strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that help customers succeed in any market environment."

The expanded facility strengthens NewPower's ability to support larger and more complex customer programs while increasing the volume and scale of transactions the company can execute globally. By increasing its purchasing capacity, NewPower is better positioned to secure strategic inventory, capitalize on market opportunities, and deliver supply solutions to customers with greater speed, flexibility, and scale.

"Our expanded partnership with NewPower reflects our confidence in the company as it executes on behalf of its clients," said Jason Upham, Senior Vice President at Citizens. "Our banking team led an increased credit facility designed to support NewPower's goals and growth objectives."

The expanded facility reflects NewPower's continued financial strength and enhances its ability to convert market opportunities into tangible supply solutions for customers worldwide. Combined with the company's global sourcing network and supply chain expertise, the added capacity positions NewPower to execute larger programs, secure critical inventory, and help customers respond to changing market conditions with speed, flexibility, and confidence.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, serving OEMs, EMS providers, and supply chain partners worldwide. Privately owned and headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, the company is recognized for its advanced sourcing technology, global reach, and commitment to solving complex supply chain challenges. For more information, visit NewPower Worldwide.

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide