NewPower Worldwide is Recognized as Top 50 Electronics Distributor
NewPower Worldwide moves up to #13 on Source Today's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list.
Jun 03, 2021, 12:54 ET
NASHUA, N.H., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, the fastest-growing global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, was recognized in Source Today's Top 50 Electronics Distributors report for the sixth year in a row. NewPower moved up to #13 in this highly competitive and rigorous annual report recognizing the world's top distributors for electronic components.
The award highlights NewPower's meteoric rise in the world of electronic component distribution. "We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Electronics Distributors," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Offer, NewPower Worldwide, "Our success demonstrates the demand for NewPower's unique approach in the marketplace. It is our technology-first philosophy that has enabled our world-class team to operate at the industry's highest revenue per employee rate, consistently delivering superior service at unprecedented speed."
"In today's strategic sourcing market there's a large void of customer service," said Jeffrey Hong, General Manager, NewPower Worldwide APAC, "NewPower fills this void by providing a collaborative experience utilizing our proprietary sourcing technology (EMPOWER™), our $150m credit facility and our world-class expertise."
NewPower Worldwide is also recognized as #3 on Electronics Sourcing's 2021 Top 10 Independent Distributors in North America and #2 in Computer/System, Passive Component, Interconnect and Semiconductor sales.
About NewPower Worldwide
NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com
Media Contact: Cristina Adair / O: (603) 865-1916, [email protected]
SOURCE NewPower Worldwide
Share this article