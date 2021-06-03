NewPower Worldwide is Recognized as Top 50 Electronics Distributor

NASHUA, N.H., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, the fastest-growing global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, was recognized in Source Today's Top 50 Electronics Distributors report for the sixth year in a row. NewPower moved up to #13 in this highly competitive and rigorous annual report recognizing the world's top distributors for electronic components.

The award highlights NewPower's meteoric rise in the world of electronic component distribution. "We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Electronics Distributors," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Offer, NewPower Worldwide, "Our success demonstrates the demand for NewPower's unique approach in the marketplace. It is our technology-first philosophy that has enabled our world-class team to operate at the industry's highest revenue per employee rate, consistently delivering superior service at unprecedented speed."