NewPower Worldwide is Recognized as Top 50 Electronics Distributor

NewPower Worldwide is named to both SourceToday and Electronics Sourcing's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list.

NASHUA, N.H., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, the leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, was recognized as #3 on Electronics Sourcing's North American Top 50 Independent Distributors list and #14 on SourceToday's Global Top 50 Electronics Distributors report. For the seventh year in a row, NewPower has appeared at the top of these highly competitive and rigorous annual reports recognizing the world's top distributors for electronic components.

The award highlights NewPower's continued rise in electronic component distribution. "We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Electronics Distributors," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Offer, NewPower Worldwide, "Our proprietary cloud-based sourcing technology, EMPOWER™, continues to fuel our growth by providing customers with real-time access to billions of parts worldwide. EMPOWER™, coupled with our $325M credit facility, provides the foundation for NewPower's inventory management solutions which help our customers develop sustainable supply chain strategies tailored to address their challenges."