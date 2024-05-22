NewPower Worldwide Secures Top Rankings as #1 Independent Distributor and #10 Global Distributor

NewPower Worldwide is named to both Supply Chain Connect and Electronics Sourcing's 2024 Top 50 Electronics Distributors lists.

NASHUA, N.H., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a leader in the distribution of electronic components and finished goods, has proudly announced its latest achievement as being named the #1 Independent Distributor in North America by Electronics Sourcing and the #10 Global Distributor awarded by Supply Chain Connect's Top 50 rankings.

This year's rise to #1 completes a meteoric ascension to the top of the world's distribution charts. With 14 offices worldwide, NewPower is positioned to provide its customers with 24/7 world-class service. The company's proprietary cloud-based sourcing technology, EMPOWER™, has been instrumental in this success, providing customers with real-time access to an extensive inventory of electronic components.

"Our climb in the rankings is a direct result of our team's innovative spirit and dedication to providing cutting-edge supply chain solutions. As the market evolves, we'll remain deeply committed to enhancing the efficiency of our customer's supply chains," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Officer.

As an industry expert in sourcing, procurement, and redistribution of electronic components and peripherals, NewPower Worldwide has consistently been recognized for its performance, appearing at the top of highly competitive and rigorous annual reports for seven consecutive years.

The company's achievements reflect its technological advancements and financial strength, as well as its customer-first mentality, which has been crucial in driving impactful results for its clients.

For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com for a complete list of supply chain services or email [email protected] for immediate assistance.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, renowned for its innovative sourcing technology and global presence. With a focus on customer satisfaction and supply chain excellence, NewPower Worldwide continues to set the standard in the electronic components distribution industry. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

