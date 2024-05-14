Newpreneurs: Pioneering Virtual Reality Show Fuels Young Entrepreneurship with Chances at $250,000 Seed Funding

Interactive Platform Offers Mentorship and Investment Opportunities to Aspiring Young Business Leaders

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpreneurs announced its upcoming groundbreaking debut as a virtual reality show created by serial entrepreneur, business mogul, and dedicated futurist Victor Green. Designed to democratize the entrepreneurial journey for much younger thinkers, the show provides a dynamic platform for young Gen Z innovators who can pitch their ideas via compelling 90-second videos – all in the hopes of securing significant funding of up to $250,000 from a panel of Angel Investors.

"Newpreneurs is more than just another reality show – it's a movement," said Victor Green. "We are dedicated to uncovering the brightest young minds across the nation, offering them starting capital, but also guidance and exposure. The show leverages the latest tech to connect participants with both Angel Investors and mentors, simulating a high-stakes boardroom environment in an accessible digital format to help uncover the great ideas of tomorrow."

Newpreneurs: The Show

Created specifically for middle, high school and college students who are often overlooked by traditional investment channels, Newpreneurs nurtures a younger demographic for their business acumen, while also empowering them to step confidently onto the entrepreneurial stage. There is no fee to sign up, and key features of the show include:

Virtual Reality Experience: Participants use avatars to pitch in a digital boardroom, making entrepreneurship accessible, safe, and personable.

Significant Funding Opportunities: Aspiring entrepreneurs can secure up to $250,000 in seed capital to bring their innovative ideas to life.

Expert Mentorship: The show offers extensive mentoring from industry leaders, ensuring participants are well-prepared for their upcoming entrepreneurial journey.

Weekly Episodes: Each week features two new young entrepreneurs, with daily episodes leading up to the final pitch and investment decision.

Mentoring: Not ready to sign up and pitch or want to just learn from experts on how to make a successful business, Newpreneurs.com offers free mentoring simply for signing up.

"Newpreneurs fosters a supportive community for young creators. And we provide a safe yet exciting platform where their ideas are heard, refined, and celebrated," Green explained.

Newpreneurs: The Leaders

Victor Green: Victor is the author of the book "How to Succeed in Business – by Really Trying." With over 50 years in various industries, Victor brings unmatched business acumen to guide young entrepreneurs.

Brehnen Knight: CMO and serial entrepreneur, Brehnen has multiple degrees and interests in Cultural Anthropology, Psych-Bio, International Marketing, and Operational Management. Specializing in Gen Z and Gen A marketing, Brehnen's expertise in advertising and problem-solving directly supports participant success.

Dara Trujillo: A veteran in the industry with a wide-reaching career including significant tenure at Walt Disney Company, Dara leverages her entertainment and business development skills to enhance participant pitches and viewer engagement.

Newpreneurs: How to Participate

Visit Newpreneurs Website (newpreneurs.com): Interested participants should go online for details on how to directly submit a 90-second video pitch of their product or idea. Digital Selection Process: Selected candidates will be invited to join the boardroom for a chance to pitch to real investors. Viewership Access: Episodes are available daily, allowing the public to gain insights into the entrepreneurial process and learn from real-time feedback and investor decisions.

Learn more about the video pitch process – and meet the Angel Investors who are making young entrepreneurial dreams come true.

About Newpreneurs

Founded by Victor Green, Newpreneurs bridges the gap between young potential and real-world opportunity. Using a virtual reality platform, the show makes entrepreneurial education and investment accessible to young entrepreneurs , fostering the next generation of business leaders – one great idea at a time. Explore the show at: www.Newpreneurs.com. And follow them via social media: Meta, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, X.

