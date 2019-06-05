NEWRACOM and Fortune Tech System Announce First Launch of HaLow™ Wi-Fi Solution Incorporating Raspberry Pi 3

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWRACOM, the developer of IoT-enabled Wi-Fi SoC, and Fortune Tech System, wireless communication solution provider for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, TVWS and 3G/ LTE, today jointly announced the world's first launch of a highly integrated and miniaturized HaLow™ solution, built on Raspberry Pi 3.

NEWRACOM

This solution consists of M.2 802.11ah communication module and the latest Raspberry Pi 3, while the module is equipped with NEWRACOM's 802.11ah Wi-Fi SoC (NRC7292). The solution is the first to incorporate the HaLow module and Raspberry Pi 3. The HaLow module, now featuring Cortex-MO and M3 dual processors, is designed for low-bandwidth, long-range, low-power and massive IoT applications that support 802.11ah communication standards. The data throughput reaches out to 1Mbps within 1Km coverage and on a 1MHz channel bandwidth. In parallel, the newly released Raspberry Pi 3 is optimized for devices running on the Linux operating system and supports the integration of most functions on IoT devices.

In response to growing market needs for IoT and advanced application, the launch of this solution enables customers to accelerate designs for a wide array of IoT applications such as smart home/office/industry/city, healthcare, smart grid and security.

"NEWRACOM has been a disruptive player to develop and deliver the world's first HaLow SoC to IoT markets," said Dr. Sok Kyu Lee, CEO at NEWRACOM. "Collaboration with Fortune Tech System will be a momentum to build up and consolidate HaLow's market ecosystem."

"HaLow promises delivery of up to 1Mbits/s over a distance of one kilometer and support for thousands of nodes on an access point," said James Horng, general manager of Fortune Tech System. "We are delighted to expand the point of the customer's experience on these HaLow benefits by introducing the new solution."

About NEWRACOM

NEWRACOM Inc., located in Lake Forest, California, has speedily become a leading developer and fabless of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specially provide a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With its extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers to do what we call "one-stop shopping," giving a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications. For more information, go to www.newracom.com.

About Fortune Tech System

Fortune Tech System Limited, located in Taipei Neihu District, is a Value Added Reseller, focus on providing various wireless design services and components. We have an experienced sales/engineering team to provide services from concept prototyping design and regulatory certification to mass production. Our team has done many designs for customers with LTE, NB-IoT, WiFi, Bluetooth, BLE, GPS, TVWS and 802.11ah technology. For more information, go to www.fortune-co.com.tw.

