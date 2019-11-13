NEWRACOM Wins the BEST Wi-Fi IOT PRODUCT 2019 Award at Wi-Fi NOW 

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWRACOM has won the BEST Wi-Fi IOT PRODUCT 2019 Award for the NRC7292, the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow™, SoC compliant with IEEE 802.11ah, at the Wi-Fi NOW International in London, U.K., on Nov. 12-14, 2019.

The BEST Wi-Fi IOT PRODUCT 2019 Award is intended to recognize Wi-Fi products for their innovative contribution to the IoT industry. The winner was carefully reviewed and selected by a panel of distinguished judges at Wi-Fi NOW, who evaluated award entries based on technical uniqueness, value, application and potential market growth.

Dr. Hyun Seok Oh, CMO, at the award ceremony

With the distinct functionality of long-range coverage and low-power consumption, NRC7292 is a sub-1 GHz license-exempt band Wi-Fi SOC that targets Internet of Things (IoT), Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, and various vertical markets, including the smart home/office/industry, connected cars, digital healthcare, smart farms, and smart grids. NRC7292 boasts a range up to 1 mile (1.6 km) and a data rate ranging from 150 Kbps to 15 Mbps, able to support low-rate sensors to high-rate surveillance camera applications. NRC7292 can also connect thousands of devices on a single access point, and its power-saving mechanisms, such as longer sleep, increase battery life and energy efficiency.

"World-first HaLow™ chipset, NRC7292 is at the heart of a big swing wave in the IoT ecosystem," said Dr. Hyun Seok Oh, CMO. "This award gives NEWRACOM and our partners more confidence in revolutionizing IoT services by delivering the most function-efficient and cost-effective benefits."

About NEWRACOM, Inc.

NEWRACOM, Inc., located in Lake Forest, CA, U.S. has speedily become a leading developer and fabless of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specially provide a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With its extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers to do what we call "one-stop shopping," giving a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications, including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at http://www.newracom.com.

NEWRACOM Wins the BEST Wi-Fi IOT PRODUCT 2019 Award at Wi-Fi NOW

