NewReputation Announces Personal Brand Management for Athletes

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewReputation , a leading online reputation management company for individuals and professional organizations, announced today a new service tailored for athletes . The premium brand management service focuses on collegiate and professional athletes seeking to build a long term career and make the most out of their personal brand. NewReputation's service will build the infrastructure for an athlete to continue their rapid growth in the athletics industry, aligning the values of each athlete with the message they portray.

NewReputation empowers athletes by providing valuable branding solutions to professional and collegiate athletes. Athletic organizations like NCAA basketball and NFL football rely on their athletes to amplify both their personal brands as well as their teams' to drive social engagement across digital platforms. Whether you are a Freshman athlete starting your collegiate career, or a veteran athlete, there are people who look up to athletes as a trusted brand. By connecting athletes with their audience, simplifying the process and streamlining content, NewReputation powers athlete success on and off the field . Keeping athletes' message consistent with their values and portraying an accurate representation to their fans.

"We recognized the potential and the synergies between athletes and their personal brands: empowering individuals to reach their audience is at the core of NewReputation," said Kevin Curran , CEO of NewReputation. "We are in a position to help athletes harness the power of their personal brand into a career well beyond the short time in professional sports. Our focus is to not only accelerate their potential growth but also harness the incredible impact they can have on society."

Personal branding for athletes often starts in high school. With 20% of student-athletes using social media to make career connections, network and set them apart from the crowd. During and after their sports career, athletes can benefit from online reputation management companies to build their personal brand and promote themselves online. Reputation Management can be a key networking tool for helping athletes get recruited.

About NewReputation

A leading company in online reputation management, NewReputation delivers a high-end online presence for individuals and businesses. Devoted to continued education throughout each campaign, we spare no expense to make sure each client receives the best service possible. All solutions provided are backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Additionally, monthly reporting, monitoring, as well as a designated account manager who will ensure that all solutions run smoothly and efficiently.

