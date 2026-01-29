NewReputation Reports 59% Revenue Growth as Google AI Overviews Slash Organic CTR By 61%

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewReputation , a New York–based online reputation management company, reported strong growth in 2025 as AI-driven search features reshaped how people and businesses are evaluated online. According to the company's 2025 Year-End Report , NewReputation achieved 59% year-over-year revenue growth and a 500% increase in new customers, driven by rising demand for tools that help individuals and organizations understand and manage how they appear in AI-generated search summaries.

The growth comes as Google and other platforms expand AI overviews that summarize people and businesses directly on the search results page. Industry research estimates that 50% of Google searches now display AI-generated summaries . As a result, many users form opinions before ever clicking through to websites, reviews, or profiles.

NewReputation says this shift is changing how reputation issues appear. Based on 2025 client intake data, many new customers reported stalled leads and fewer inbound inquiries despite no changes to their online presence. In most cases, AI summaries were surfacing outdated, incomplete, or unbalanced information.

"By 2026, roughly half of Google searches already include AI summaries, and that number is on track to climb past 75 percent," said Kevin Curran , founder and CEO of NewReputation. "We see the impact every day. People come to us because something feels off. Leads slow down and conversations stop, even when nothing has changed internally. The shift is happening at the top of the search page, where an AI summary starts telling the story for them."

In response, NewReputation redesigned its platform in 2025 to make online reputation data easier to understand at a glance. The updated interface allows users to see how they appear across search engines, review platforms, and AI-generated summaries without technical expertise.

NewReputation also launched new tools to turn reputation risk into measurable insights, including the Reputation Loss Calculator , which estimates the financial impact of negative or outdated search results, and a free Online Reputation Assessment Report with a reputation score, key findings, and recommended next steps.

To support businesses managing reviews at scale, NewReputation expanded its free tools suite with an AI Review Response Generator, a Review Calculator for estimating the number of needed five-star reviews, and a Sentiment Analysis Tool for monitoring emotional tone and keywords in real time.

Looking ahead to 2026, NewReputation plans to continue building practical tools that help people see what others see online and address reputation issues before AI-generated summaries define the narrative for them.

More information, including the full 2025 Year-End Report and free assessment tools, is available at https://www.newreputation.com .

About NewReputation

Founded in 2019, NewReputation is a New York–based online reputation management company that helps individuals and organizations understand and improve their visibility across search engines, reviews, and AI-generated summaries.

