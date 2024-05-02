NewRocket Launches City of NewRocket: A Digital Solution Set to Unlock the Next Level of Municipal Services

VISTA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRocket, the go-to ServiceNow guide for global enterprise leaders, announced today the launch of City of NewRocket Solutions. This groundbreaking suite of tailored digital services and native mobile technology is set to enhance municipal operations and constituent engagement utilizing the power of ServiceNow.

The City of NewRocket encompasses a comprehensive approach to municipal challenges and offers integrated solutions that leverage the powerful capabilities of ServiceNow's Public Sector Digital Services (PSDS) offering. This solution set, tailored specifically to meet the dynamic needs of individual cities, drives innovation and fosters better collaboration with city employees. Constituents enjoy faster and easier to access services via a self-service portal, virtual agent, and native mobile applications.

The launch of City of NewRocket Solutions marks a significant milestone in digital public sector innovation. As cities face increased pressures to modernize infrastructures and services, NewRocket remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that pave the way for a smarter, more connected urban future.

Gary DiOrio, CEO of NewRocket, stated, "With the City of NewRocket, we are setting a new standard for how cities can connect with their constituents and manage internal operations more effectively. These digital solutions are not only about enhancing efficiency; they are about transforming the quality of life for residents and empowering municipal staff to perform at their best."

Key components of the City of NewRocket Solutions include:

Public Sector Digital Services (PSDS): Utilizing ServiceNow's comprehensive platform, NewRocket implements PSDS to transform the way municipalities manage their workflows and service requests. This system aims to replace traditional customer service management tools to provide a more efficient, responsive service architecture. Additionally, Now Assist seamlessly brings advanced AI capabilities into the service management process

311 Community Self-Service Portal: The City of NewRocket presents a robust 311 portal, that empowers residents to easily report issues such as potholes and graffiti and request services like permits. This portal not only enhances the speed and efficiency of service requests but also improves transparency between city officials and the communities they serve.

Branded Native Mobile App: Complementing the online portal, the native mobile app offers unparalleled accessibility for on-the-go reporting and interaction. This app takes advantage of the advanced mobile device features and securely integrates with the city's ServiceNow instance and other data sources to give the city the flexibility it needs to deliver an extraordinary experience for residents. Beyond just issue reports and city service requests, this app engages residents with city news and events, conducts polls and surveys, assists with finding parking, and promotes local businesses.

Unhoused Outreach Solution: A key innovation in the City of NewRocket suite is a mobile solution specifically developed for homelessness outreach workers, enabling them to manage cases effectively and connect with clients in the field. This tool helps workers create profiles for the unhoused, track interventions, and manage ongoing tasks to assist clients. Future iterations will allow clients themselves to interact directly with services offered by the city.

About NewRocket

NewRocket is a global, full-service, elite-tier ServiceNow partner that helps enterprise leaders navigate a rapidly changing business landscape. As the go-to ServiceNow guide, the NewRocket Public Sector team has both savvy ServiceNow experts and practitioners with on-the-ground public sector industry experience with a passion for helping organizations successfully prepare for and implement digital transformation initiatives.

