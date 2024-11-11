NewRocket Names Harsha Kumar as CEO

New CEO Will Accelerate Growth at Elite ServiceNow Partner and Digital Workflow Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRocket, a leading digital workflow advisor and Elite ServiceNow partner, announced today that it has named Harsha Kumar as CEO. Mr. Kumar will assume the role previously held by Gary DiOrio, who will re-join the NewRocket board. NewRocket is backed by Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Harsha Kumar is an entrepreneur, technologist and proven CEO with a track record of driving significant revenue and EBITDA growth, customer satisfaction, and career progression for team members.

Mr. DiOrio said, "We are lucky to have Harsha join the team as CEO. His hands-on leadership style and knowledge of the ServiceNow space, coupled with his track record for building great companies with the best people, is a rare blend of talent. We look forward to partnering with Harsha as we continue to build the leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem."

Most recently, Mr. Kumar served as CEO and President of Prodapt from 2016 to 2024, establishing the company as a leading transformation partner for telecommunication companies worldwide. In 2023, Gartner recognized Prodapt as an industry leader across America, Europe, and LATAM. Under his leadership, Prodapt raised private equity funding from Affirma Capital and received a strategic equity investment from ServiceNow.

Prior to joining Prodapt, Mr. Kumar held a number of senior leadership roles that helped establish and grow Virtusa into a leading IT consulting and transformation services firm. He oversaw the creation of advanced technology centers and led the company's business units for Telecom & Media, Information and Entertainment, Insurance, Healthcare, and Technology industries. He was a member of Virtusa's core leadership team as the company scaled from a small $13 million private company to a billion-dollar publicly listed company.

Mr. Kumar previously co-founded EC Cubed - a software platform company for B2B eCommerce and raised significant venture capital. As its CTO, he architected and developed a workflow engine and other components.

Paul Fipps, ServiceNow's President, Global Industries and Strategic Growth, added, "ServiceNow is thrilled to see one of our leading pure-play partners, NewRocket, bring on a talent like Harsha Kumar. As a proven CEO and technologist in the digital workflow automation space, Harsha has developed a prior strategic relationship with ServiceNow. We are confident he will accelerate and further elevate the strategic partnership between NewRocket and ServiceNow."

Gabe Stephenson, Deal Partner & Head of Gryphon's Technology Solutions & Services group, noted, "We thank Gary for his leadership of NewRocket, and we feel fortunate to have someone with Harsha's directly relevant experience joining the company as CEO at this stage. Harsha's deep understanding of workflow software, experience scaling multiple high-growth IT services firms, and his impressive track record of building large and long-term customer relationships is an ideal fit for NewRocket. We know the talented crew at NewRocket will thrive with Harsha's people-centered leadership."

Harsha Kumar added, "I am honored and super excited to join the NewRocket crew on our mission to be the world's leading ServiceNow partner. ServiceNow has established itself as the AI platform for business transformation, and I'm confident our consulting acumen and deep technical skills will enable impactful transformations for our clients. I'd like to thank Gryphon and the NewRocket leadership team for providing me this fantastic opportunity."

About NewRocket

NewRocket brings over 19 years of advising and supporting clients in designing, implementing, and managing digital workflows to improve employee and customer experiences. An Elite ServiceNow Partner and ServiceNow Global Partner Award Winner, the Company has completed over 3,000 projects across nine industry specializations. NewRocket Goes Beyond Workflows™ to help clients transform their enterprise into a place where employees flourish, customers thrive, and people matter. With over 3,000 ServiceNow certifications, NewRocket's business strategists take a holistic, strategic approach to optimize the ServiceNow platform and help clients solve industry-specific challenges.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With approximately $9+ billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

