NewRocket Names Nilesh Auti India General Manager

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRocket, the leader in delivering meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow, today announced that it has named Nilesh Auti as General Manager of its India business. Auti brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and solutions development, previously holding leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, IBM, Mindtree, NTT, and Suzuki.

Auti's appointment comes on the heels of NewRocket's recent announcement to acquire India-based ServiceNow Elite Partner Service Stack Technologies. New Rocket is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm.

"Nilesh has extensive global technology services industry experience," said Matt Stoyka, CEO, NewRocket. "Nilesh's depth and breadth of vertical expertise, in auto, industrial, aero, retail, manufacturing, and high-tech segments around the world make him an excellent fit for NewRocket's clients. His background in building scale from India to serve global clients directly aligns with our aim to rapidly scale NewRocket in the fast-growing ServiceNow India market."

As the General Manager of the India business, Auti will have an immediate impact accelerating NewRocket's mission to deliver meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow through global reach and local intimacy. He will oversee the integration of Service Stack and play a key role in growing and developing NewRocket's team in India to create a world-class on-shore delivery model for NewRocket clients.

"I am impressed with how rapidly NewRocket has built such an impactful delivery model and am thrilled to join an Elite ServiceNow ecosystem leader as the India GM," said Auti. "Organizations in telecommunications, financial services, and manufacturing are investing in the ServiceNow platform to fuel their digital transformation and need a trusted advisor with deep domain expertise to help them realize the full benefits of their investment. I look forward to further elevating NewRocket's mission to Go Beyond for our customers wherever they are in the world."

NewRocket, which unified under one innovative name and brand in early 2022, continues to invest in deepening its executive bench strength. Auti joins new Chief Revenue Officer Charu Kapur and Chief Delivery Officer Subrata Pal, both appointed in late 2021, and Chief Innovation Officer Chris Pope, appointed in early 2022.

About NewRocket

NewRocket delivers meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow. We go beyond to deliver a resilient, connected, and transformed enterprise, where employees flourish, companies thrive, and people matter. We bring innovative and creative solutions to over 1,000 customers around the globe in Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Insurance, and Technology companies. NewRocket has delivered over 4000 successful projects through world-class implementations and integrated solutions across the entire ServiceNow platform. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

