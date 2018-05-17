news aktuell PR Trendmonitor: Press Officers are Neglecting Influencer-PR

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692351/news_aktuell_Infografik.jpg )

A large majority of the participants believes in the importance of celebrities, industry experts, bloggers and opinion makers in future corporate communications (76 percent). Only 4 percent regard Influencer-PR as a descending branch.

Nevertheless, only a handful of press spokesmen utilize influencers as the mouthpiece of their company's message. As such, more than half of the participants feel that their domestic Influencer-PR is either unimportant (41 percent) or completely irrelevant (13 percent). But: At least for every third participant the collaboration with opinion makers in their own presswork is important (35 percent) and in 5 percent of the cases, crucial.

Source: PR-Trendmonitor 2018

Data pool: 596 professionals and managerial representatives of German press offices

Method: Online survey, multiple choice

Survey period: February 2018

