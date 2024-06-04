NEWS ALERT: Grand Opening June 5 Bussani Mobility Kingston

Jun 04, 2024, 13:16 ET
KINGSTON, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Grand Opening of Bussani Mobility Team Kingston
New location in Upstate New York. Providing the people of Kingston and surrounding areas with wheelchair accessible vehicles (sales, service, and rentals).
Celebrating 50 years, with this new location in Kingston, as well as offices on Long Island in Bethpage and Smithtown, and in Westchester County in Mamaroneck.
WHEN:
June 5 at 11 a.m.
WHERE:
38 Old Sawkill Rd., Kingston, NY 12401
SPEAKERS
- Anthony Mignone, RCAL (Resource for Accessible Living), receiving donation
ACTIVITIES:
- Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony- Free mobility vehicle inspections
CONTACT:
Denise Caiazzo (Marketing Manager, Bussani Mobility)
