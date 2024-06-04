NEWS ALERT: Grand Opening June 5 Bussani Mobility Kingston

Bussani Mobility

Jun 04, 2024, 13:16 ET

KINGSTON, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:       

Grand Opening of Bussani Mobility Team Kingston


New location in Upstate New York. Providing the people of Kingston and surrounding areas with wheelchair accessible vehicles (sales, service, and rentals).


Celebrating 50 years, with this new location in Kingston, as well as offices on Long Island in Bethpage and Smithtown, and in Westchester County in Mamaroneck.

WHEN:         

June 5 at 11 a.m.

WHERE:   

38 Old Sawkill Rd., Kingston, NY 12401

SPEAKERS
& GUESTS:

- Anthony Mignone, RCAL (Resource for Accessible Living), receiving donation 
- Deborah Mellon, Impossible Dream accessible catamaran, receiving donation
- Micah Morrison, WWII veteran, Bussani Mobility customer
- Jess Davis, Ulster County Chamber of Commerce     
- Michael Ehmann, Consolidated Medical, offering wheelchair repairs clinic
- Ten Broek and Golden Hill Transportation
-  Canine Companions for Independence, with puppies

ACTIVITIES: 

- Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony- Free mobility vehicle inspections
- Ralph Mobile from BraunAbility, an historical accessibility vehicle
- Accessible vehicle tours all day
- Food & refreshments

CONTACT: 

Denise Caiazzo (Marketing Manager, Bussani Mobility)
914-525-9118 or [email protected]
Media outlets please RSVP to attend

