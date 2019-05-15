NEWS ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Buyout

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Intermolecular, Inc. (IMI) ("Intermolecular") regarding the sale of Intermolecular to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany . Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Intermolecular shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash for each share of Intermolecular they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/intermolecular-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

("EMC Insurance" or the "Company") in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Employers Mutual Casualty Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EMC Insurance shareholders will receive in cash for each share of EMC Insurance they own. Control4 Corporation ("Control4") (CTRL) related to the sale of the company to SnapAV. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Control4 common stock will receive $23.91 in cash for each share of Control4 they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/control4-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

