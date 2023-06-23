News conference for 19th Western China International Fair held in Chengdu

News provided by

Global Times

23 Jun, 2023, 01:26 ET

CHENGDU, China, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Global Times

A news conference for the 19th Western China International Fair (WCIF) was held in Chengdu on June 21 by the Sichuan Provincial Government News Office.

According to Ge Xiaopeng, vice secretary-general of the Sichuan Provincial Government, the 19th WCIF will be held from June 29 to July 3 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, under the theme of a "New Era of China, New Journey for the West." It is organized by 15 ministries and commissions including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as 12 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) in the west and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. The Boao Forum for Asia is a supporting unit for the event.

As of June 20, many foreign political dignitaries, foreign ministerial officials, ambassadors to China, and representatives of international organizations expressed their intention to attend the WCIF. Five national ministries and commissions including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, and 27 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) will organize delegations to participate in the event, while provincial and ministerial leaders will attend related activities. Executives and business leaders from about 60 well-known Top 500 enterprises will participate in the opening ceremony. It is expected that the total number of guests and dignitaries will exceed 30,000.

More than 3,500 exhibitors will participate in this year's WCIF. Seventeen countries including Thailand, Belarus, Chile, Australia and Pakistan will set up national pavilions. The main exhibition hall of the Western China International Expo City has set up six themed pavilions and four professional pavilions, covering over 10,000 high-quality products in industries such as cultural tourism, food and beverage, handicrafts, agricultural products, digital technology, crafts and cultural and creative products.

More than 3,900 projects have been finalized, representing a total investment of more than 8 trillion yuan. Among them, 100 investment promotion projects were selected and launched.

Yang Chuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Sichuan International Expo Group, detailed that this year's WCIF will extensively link municipal resources and adopt the form of a "main venue + online livestreaming + offline interaction among sub-venues" to extend the "exhibition event" to a "food event", "cultural event" and "city event." For the first time, the group launched "butler" service at the venues, to provide a more "accurate" and "careful" range services for professional customers and the public.

SOURCE Global Times

Also from this source

Global Times: Cultural Influencer Yao Jianping brings millennia-old Suzhou Embroidery into future with works that define times

Global Times: Xi's footprint in Inner Mongolia highlights China's top-down effort in combating desertification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.