News Leaders Association Announces 2021 NLA Awards Winners

NLA Executive Director Fran Reilly said, "The NLA Awards reflect the extraordinary journalism produced in 2020 amidst the unprecedented special circumstances that news outlets had to face."

The winners and finalists are:

News Leader of the Year Award

Ron Nixon, Associated Press Global Investigations Editor, is the recipient of the inaugural News Leader of the Year Award. This award recognizes an editor who has displayed strong leadership in matching the extraordinary moment of an unprecedented year through great journalism and vital decision making.

From the judges:

Nixon began his role in March 2020 and was nominated in a heartfelt letter from his team who described his leadership as having "instant impact." He led them to produce important work through an "unthinkably challenging time." Their investigative series on labor abuses in the palm oil industry, "Fruits of Labor," won the 2021 Selden Ring Award for Investigative Reporting and the 2021 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics. Nixon advocated that "the decision to diversify news staff ultimately rests with those who have hiring power." He then quickly built a more diverse team. "His message has been clear: Break down internal barriers and infuse the broader AP with greater investigative capacity."

Batten Medal for Coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Staff at Kaiser Health News and The Guardian win the Batten Medal for Coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which recognizes coverage of COVID-19, reflecting the previously unthinkable obstacles that newsrooms had to overcome in the face of a once-in-a-generation crisis.

Winning Work: " Lost on the Frontline "

From the judges:

"Lost on the Frontline" is the most complete accounting of medical staff deaths in the U.S. The collaboration between The Guardian and Kaiser Health News did what the federal government did not: account for the unnecessary, tragic deaths of frontline health workers due to inadequate planning, testing, coordination and protective gear. The news organizations put human faces and names on the devastating toll of COVID-19 among health workers. The impact of this compelling journalism will continue to be felt for a long time.

Finalists:

Staff, ProPublica: Akilah Johnson , Lizzie Presser , Nina Martin , Annie Waldman , Duaa Eldeib , Talia Buford , Joshua Kaplan , Adriana Gallardo , Tony Briscoe — " Why COVID-19 Took So Many Black Lives "

, , , , , , , , — " " Staff, The New York Times — " The Source on the Pandemic "

Frank A. Blethen Award for Local Accountability Reporting

Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia of the Los Angeles Times win the Frank A. Blethen Award for Local Accountability Reporting, which recognizes outstanding work done by a news organization that holds local authorities accountable for actions (or inaction).

Winning Work: " Deadly Delays "

From the judges:

"Deadly Delays" investigates the delays thousands of people in the Los Angeles County public hospital system face when referred to specialists for medical care. The paper found that patients wait on average 89 days to see specialists, and that many get sicker and some die, while waiting. The reporters built a database of records of referrals, then tracked down some of the individuals involved to document a system that leaves poor people waiting for the care they need, even with the proper medical referrals.

Finalists:

Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi , Tampa Bay Times — " Targeted "

and , — " " Pat Beall , Michael Braga , Daphne Chen , Suzanne Hirt and Josh Salman , USA Today — " Torn Apart "

Dori J. Maynard Justice Award

Staff at The New York Times win the Dori J. Maynard Justice Award, which recognizes work covering the social justice movement that took on new life and purpose in 2020.

Winning Work: "I Can't Breathe"

From the judges:

The Times' exhaustive, ground-breaking reporting using data, documents, interviews and video revealed that police misconduct has been pervasive throughout the United States for decades. It reviewed some 70 suffocations of citizens in police custody and disclosed the previously unknown scale of such incidents. George Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," had been spoken by others as they died in custody.

Finalists:

Staff, The Washington Post — " George Floyd "

" Staff, USA Today — " Deadly Discrimination "

Deborah Howell Award for Writing Excellence

Stephanie Clifford wins the Deborah Howell Award for Writing Excellence, which recognizes the best story on any topic, with preference given to strong and stylish writing.

Winning Work: " The Journalist and the Pharma Bro "

From the judges:

This story was well crafted and reported and did a remarkable job of pulling us along a wild ride about a woman who grew so infatuated with a source that she crossed every ethical boundary any profession would consider acceptable. The piece also stood out because it sparingly used details in a way that left you wanting to read more.

Finalists:

Andrea Castillo , Los Angeles Times — " Exodus from Venezuela "

, — " " Maya Rao , Star Tribune — " George Floyd "

Punch Sulzberger Innovator of the Year Award

Staff at THE CITY with Columbia Journalism School and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY win the Punch Sulzberger Innovator of the Year Award, which recognizes innovation by a news organization in providing value and service that advances its mission.

Winning Work: " Missing Them "

From the judges:

This profoundly human journalism project was well executed. "Missing Them" turned the traditional obituary to place the audience at the center of the journalism, telling stories from people in communities that no other media organization was covering this way. Community outreach and partnerships with Columbia and CUNY journalism schools show the drive for innovation, when crisis reporting seems like an impossible endeavour.

Finalists:

Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award

Jeneé Osterheldt of The Boston Globe wins the Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award, which recognizes editorial writing that is excellent journalism and makes a difference in a community.

Winning Work: Columns by Jeneé Osterheldt, The Boston Globe

From the judges:

These columns explore America's complicated, often brutal, relationship with race with a clarity that demands your attention. Osterheldt fearlessly tackled the deeply personal while demonstrating an ability to step back and vividly contextualize the intersection of race and culture in our society. A beautiful but powerful voice working at the height of her powers, showing her readers exactly why this moment matters.

Finalists:

President's Award: Kelu Chao and the Journalists of Voice of America

NLA President George Stanley gives special recognition to Kelu Chao who, as program director for Voice of America, courageously stood up for the news agency's integrity and independence when President Trump's controversial appointee Michael Pack tried to turn it into a political propaganda instrument for the Administration. Chao asked that the award recognize all of VOA's journalists.

