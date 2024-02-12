News Literacy Project launches 'Election 2024: Be informed, not misled' campaign

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonpartisan nonprofit News Literacy Project is leading a campaign this election season to help voters avoid misinformation and make well-informed decisions at the polls.

The campaign, "Election 2024: Be informed, not misled," will ensure more Americans can discern fact from fiction when it comes to voting. With the potential for AI to pose new challenges, and social media moderation policies largely scaled back, NLP's campaign will teach voters how to spot common tactics of election misinformation and help people identify and seek credible sources of information. Recognizing that Latinos are increasingly targeted with political misinformation, the effort includes Spanish-language events and resources.

Lasting through November, the campaign will include:

Upcoming events

Feb. 15, 12 p.m. ET

Kristen Welker, Jonathan Karl, Major Garrett and Geoff Bennett will hold an in-person discussion at the National Press Club about how their political teams will cover the candidates and issues to keep voters credibly informed. Learn more and bookmark our YouTube livestream

Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET

Tamoa Calzadilla, editor in chief of Factchequeado; Jesús García, managing editor of politics at La Opinión; Elián Zidán, Univision journalist and anchor of Edición Nocturna; and Cristina Tardáguila, research consultant for the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas, will help Spanish-speaking voters understand why they're at greater risk of being deceived by election disinformation. The session will be in Spanish and feature live English translation. Learn more and register.

  • Boost your news IQ: Ongoing webinars that teach practical skills for navigating the news. 

Timely content and updates

About the News Literacy Project

The News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education nonprofit, is building a national movement to advance the practice of news literacy throughout American society, creating better informed, more engaged and more empowered individuals — and ultimately a stronger democracy.

