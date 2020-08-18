News-O-Matic Launches New Archives Feature for Back-to-School

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News-O-Matic, an educational resource for K-8 students that fosters global engagement through daily news, announced today the launch of its archives feature. Now, in addition to the five new nonfiction stories that News-O-Matic publishes every weekday, users will have access to the full library of News-O-Matic articles published since its inception.

The News-O-Matic archives are accessible by a search bar.

News-O-Matic's archives contain more than 10,000 unique nonfiction stories, available in multiple languages (English, Spanish, French, and Arabic) and at three different reading levels. The topics are designed to appeal to young readers of all interests and to be used across the ELA, social studies, science, and SEL curricula. The archives are accessible on the web and mobile versions of News-O-Matic through a search bar, which enables users to explore stories by category or keyword. Because News-O-Matic articles are written specifically for children, all search results are safe and kid-friendly.

The archives will also help teachers integrate age-appropriate nonfiction texts more easily into their curriculum. With the introduction of unique URLs for News-O-Matic articles, teachers can easily assign a specific story for students to read through the in-platform "Class Chat" or on learning management systems such as Google Classroom.

"By opening up our archives, News-O-Matic is opening up a whole new world of stories for students — a virtually endless supply of science, arts, sports, and wonder," said Russell Kahn, chief content officer of News-O-Matic. "And educators can now access an immersive library to help their students discover how our world has been evolving day by day."

For more information, visit https://newsomatic.org or find News-O-Matic on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About News-O-Matic

News-O-Matic was founded in 2013 as an educational resource designed to make nonfiction accessible and engaging for readers in grades K through 8. Every weekday, News-O-Matic publishes interactive daily news content that teaches children 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, media literacy, and global awareness. The news stories are written across various reading levels and are available in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic — in text and audio. Thousands of schools incorporate News-O-Matic articles into their literacy and social studies curricula. News-O-Matic has more than five million downloads from the App Store in 148 countries. It has also been recognized as a 2020 Teachers' Choice Award Winner. News-O-Matic is available on the web, in the App Store, and on Google Play.

Media Contact:

Janine Perri

Marketing Manager, News-O-Matic

[email protected]

Related Images

news-o-matic-homepage.png

News-O-Matic Homepage

The News-O-Matic archives are accessible by a search bar.

news-o-matic-search-page.png

News-O-Matic Search Page

The News-O-Matic archives allow users to search for nonfiction stories by keyword or category.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJYJIoFqitI

SOURCE News-O-Matic

Related Links

https://newsomatic.org

